Strong shooting night propels ADM girls basketball to victory over Van Meter

In their first road contest of the 2020 campaign, the ADM girls basketball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday, Nov. 24, defeating host Van Meter 66-46.

It was a game that had a bit of everything from defensive struggles to scoring parades and the Tigers used a big second half to seal their eighth win over the Bulldogs in the past 11 outings.

"Van Meter played hard against us but once we got into the flow of the game we made the shots that we needed to," said head coach Jacob Cleveland. "It was a good win for us tonight and something we can take with us into our next set of games."

Despite the 20-point win ADM walked away with, it wasn't all smooth sailing. ADM shot 2-of-15 within the first quarter of action and saw themselves tied with host Van Meter at 8-8 as the initial quarter came to a close.

"Normally, we have AJ Smith to help calm us down and helps us with the ball but she was out with a leg injury," Cleveland said. "We were also just a step slow early on."

The second quarter showcased ADM's variety in scoring. The Tigers touched up 10 points alone from the free-throw line, part of a 20 point overall quarter. It also marked one of the largest scoring differentials from one quarter to the next in over five years.

"That (free throws) helped us a lot getting more confident in our shots," said senior Julia Case.

"One of our goals is to get to the line 20 times and if you're going to get there you might as well put them in," echoed Cleveland. "We definitely needed those points from the free-throw line."

After shooting 30 percent from the floor in the first half, ADM came out of the second-half gates strong and found the bottom of the net often and from distance. Of the six made field goals in the penultimate quarter, five came from three-point range.

"It's definitely fun once you start sinking them, everyone gets into it, even the bench starts helping out," began Case. "Once we see one go in, we know that everyone else can start making them if we shooting them."

Case was a big part of that, connecting on three of ADM's six made three-point baskets on the night. The third quarter proved to be as fruitful as the second for the Tigers as they touched up on 23 points on nearly 40 shooting from the field.

"Coach knew we could definitely do better," said Case. "These past few weeks we've been working hard and he said that's not the team he saw at practice and that we could do better."

It was a third-quarter performance that impressed many in attendance, including Cleveland himself.

"I don't know if I've seen us do something like that," Cleveland said. "All that work, shooting 20-plus three's a day, really paid off."

From there, ADM kept the late surging Bulldogs at bay, outscoring them in the final quarter 15-7 for their second straight victory of 2020. For the individual scoring efforts on the night, Claire Greenslade paced the way with 21 points to mark a career-high. Nicole Storck, who paced the scoring efforts against Norwalk, was next up against Van Meter with 12 points. That was matched by Olivia Tollari who also earned 12 points for the night. Case followed up with 11 points as well.

The win for ADM gives them a 2-0 record early on in the season and their second 2-0 start over the past seven years. Now, the Tigers get the chance to head into the Thanksgiving break without a loss and a lot of momentum for a gauntlet of a schedule to come.

"You always want to win this game before the break just so you have momentum," began Cleveland. "That's important going into a stretch I haven't seen before with four ranked teams in the next slate of games. It's a challenge but one these girls are excited to take on."

It will surely be quite the test when the Tigers get back from break, taking on 12th ranked DCG on Dec. 1, third-ranked Ballard on Dec. 4, second-ranked Gilbert on Dec. 8 and eighth-ranked Bondurant-Farrar on Dec. 11.