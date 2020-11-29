DCG girls basketball picks up first win of the season against North Polk

In search of their first victory in 2020, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team found it Tuesday, Nov. 24 in a home battle against North Polk.

Thanks to a rather balanced offensive attack, the Mustangs found their victory over the visiting Comets by a 67-47 margin. It marked the third-most points scored against a North Polk team across the all-time series since 2009. The win also helped hold DCG's dominance over North Polk, now 7-1 over the Comets since the 2009 campaign.

The game actually started on a close note with the host Mustangs maintaining a slight 19-16 edge after the first quarter. The second quarter is where separation really took place between the two squads. That was when the buckets really started to fall en route to the Mustangs shooting 62 percent from field goal range, the largest mark against a North Polk team in program history. DCG ended up outscoring North Polk 21-10 marking a tie for the third-most single-quarter points scored against the Comets as the Mustangs held a decisive advantage at the half 40-26.

North Polk did the best they could to flip the script out of the halftime break by out-dueling DCG 16-8 in the third quarter. Once the fourth quarter came around however, DCG recorrected course and secured their first win of the season with a 19-5 fourth quarter, highlighting the strong defensive efforts. Those defensive efforts limited a normally potent three-point Comets team to a mere 7-of-21 from beyond the three-point arc. The Mustangs owned things off the glass as well, nearly doubling North Polk in defensive rebounds 23 to 12 and overall rebounds 30 to 17.

On an individual note, Julia Reis had her best scoring night of the season, sporting 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Her 24-point effort now gives her 29 for the early season, ranking her top-five in all of Class 4A. Helping to facilitate a strong offense was the efforts off the glass and leading DCG's 30 total rebounds was junior Avery Korsching. Despite being the third-shortest Mustang on the court, Korsching totaled 10 rebounds on the night. Korsching now has 14 rebounds on the season, the third-best mark in 4A.

Korshing and Reis are two of three DCG stars to sit top-five in a statistical category across the Class 4A landscape. Fellow junior Ella Lampe's seven assists ranks third-most in the 4A scene.

The newly minted 1-1 Mustangs will next take on ADM on Tuesday, Dec. 1. It will continue the long-standing rivalry in its 27th edition. DCG holds the overall edge by a wide 22-5 margin including four of the past five battles. The game will take place from ADM High School beginning as game one of the girl/boy double-header beginning at 6 p.m.