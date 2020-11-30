Waukee athletics put on hold as school district goes online for two weeks

The local athletic scene continues to be affected by COVID-19 as the winter season at Waukee High School has been put on hold.

Effective on Monday, Nov. 30, the Waukee Community School District went fully online via a waiver and will be doing so for the next 14 days. In accordance to the rules noted by both the IHSAA and IGHSAU, any school fully online will not be able to participate in any extracurricular activities.

For Waukee fans, coaches and players, that means yet another COVID-19 related pause in the action. The current waiver for Waukee schools is set to run through Friday, Dec. 11 meaning official practices and competitions won't be able to happen until Monday, Dec. 14.

"Right now all of our facilities are shut down and there is no offseason, in season, or any coach-driven practices going on right now," said new Waukee Activities Director Eric Boyle. "It's just not the same feeling with all our winter sports paused at the moment."

Boyle did go on to mention that both he (along with co-activities director Jim Duea) and the school will evaluate the next steps to take on a week-to-week basis. That includes a meeting of all CIML Conference activities directors on Wednesday, Dec. 2 to evaluate the progression of winter sports moving forward.

"We'll have to see what the landscape looks like in regards to COVID-19 in terms of if there's another surge," said Boyle. "There's so much uncertainty right now and we have to take into account advice from the Iowa Department of Public Health and others."

While the goal for every coach, fan and student-athlete is to be back in action come Dec. 14, obstacles will still arise. Even if Waukee is back in action in two weeks time, schedules are going to be impacted with what schools around the conference are doing with their respective waivers. West Des Moines Valley for example could potentially be online only until the start of the new year. That would impact the Warrior basketball teams right out of the gate as they are scheduled to take on the Tigers on Friday, Dec. 18 for both girls and boys.

"We have a challenge now where Valley for example is off the schedule," Boyle said. "We also have to take into consideration not rushing our athletes back too quickly and risk injury. We have to keep in touch with other schools and keep an eye on any more surges with COVID-19 because we might not have anyone to play. We as the CIML have to decide who's available before December ends and if we shut everything down and push towards a fresh start in January."

There was plenty of optimism about the winter sports season prior to the most recent COVID-19 surge. Waukee itself had a lot of precautions and safety measures in place including air purifiers in the wrestling room and more.

"We had such a good fall with how it turned out," said Boyle. "We weren't sure how many weeks we'd get in and the fact that we got through all the fall made me super optimistic about things going forward."

For Boyle himself, having gone through his first fall sports season and entering his first winter sports season as an AD at Waukee, things have been interesting regardless of the pandemic.

"I'm so grateful for the great coaches that we have and what they do for this school," said Boyle. "I'm also grateful for Jim Duea right there with me through this. Our kids really showed up and showed tremendous resolve and persistence."

There's no doubt of the strong fall sports campaign for Waukee High School with a third consecutive boys state golf title, a fourth-place finish at state for girls swimming, a top-five finish for boys cross country and a state quarterfinal appearance in football. Now, as the sports calendar turns towards winter, the only thing that can happen is conversation.

Should athletics resume as normal on Dec. 14 for Waukee, the first competitive action for the Warriors would come in the pool on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Warriors are scheduled for a swim meet at Southeast Polk. Wrestling is also scheduled to take on West Des Moines Valley that day pending Valley's availability.