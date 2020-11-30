Waukee football places 15 on All-District list for 2020 campaign

Even though the Waukee football team fell short of a trip to the UNI-Dome, the Warriors had a strong 2020 season as they finished with a 7-3 mark amid arguably the toughest schedule in Class 4A. From that, head coach Scott Carlson and his squad witnessed 15 of their own earn All-District honors. That included seven first-team honorees, seven second-team selections and one honorable mention.

First-Team

It's not hard to see why Waukee had so many first-team selections. After all, the Warriors ranked fifth in the class with 3,340 offensive yards. Meanwhile, the Warrior defense ranked fifth in 4A with 434 tackles and tied for first in the class with four defensive touchdowns.

Among what would have been the Class 4A District 6 scene, quarterback Jakob Holcomb was one of the best, sporting 19 total touchdowns including 15 through the air. That was compared to just two interceptions on the year, the lowest mark in Class 4A among quarterbacks with at least 80 pass attempts on the season. It should also come as no surprise to see running back Alex Linquist on the All-District list. The senior paced all 4A rushers with 1,483 yards on the ground from 280 carries. He totaled seven rushing touchdowns but was also impactful through the air with 60 receiving yards.

Perhaps the most electric offensive threat in Class 4A was Waukee's Aaron Smith. The senior pretty much did it all accounting for 559 yards and nine scores receiving, 337 yards and six scores rushing, not to mention one score via kickoff return. Joining him was teammate and future University of Sioux Falls player Eddie Saidat Jr., who added 374 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Also on the offensive side of things for the first-team list included Beau Schaller. Schaller was part of a strong offensive line that allowed for such strong offensive numbers and allowed just 12.5 sacks all season.

Defensively, the first-team honorees for Waukee include fellow seniors Chase Evanson and Joe Morrison. Through another strong season, Morrison ranked ninth among Class 4A players with 64 total tackles and added three interceptions on the season. Evanson sported 49.5 tackles including 6.5 for a loss.

Second-Team

Among the second-team ranks for Waukee, the two offensive entries included offensive lineman Matt Kapustka and tight-end Branden Menz. Kapustka was also part of an offensive line that allowed for 3,685 all-purpose yards for the sixth-best mark in Class 4A. Menz helped out the Warrior offense with 33 receiving yards and one score.

The rest of the second-team ranks for Waukee include Colin Evers, Aiden Gutierrez, Ben Halbur, Bill Muhktar and Ben Reiland. Halbur led Waukee with 7.5 tackles for loss on the season (part of 38.5 tackles) while Evers captured 29.5 total tackles (4.5 for loss), Gutierrez with 24 tackles, Reiland with 21 tackles and Muhktar with 19 total tackles on the year.

The lone honorable mention honoree for Waukee included offensive lineman Garrett Sperling.