Seven Warriors earn All-State football honors

The Waukee High School football team saw seven of their own earn Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State honors.

A 7-3 campaign for Waukee was aided with a litany of talented individuals. Following the All-District honors, head coach Scott Carlson and his squad saw four Warriors earn first-team All-State honors followed by a trio of third-team selections.

First-Team

Waukee was arguably one of the top teams in 4A with one of the toughest schedule in the state. Through that, Waukee ranked fifth in the class with 3,340 offensive yards while also fifth in 4A with 434 total tackles.

It should come as no surprise to see Alex Linquist on the first-team list. The senior totaled 1,483 to lead all Class 4A runners and he did so on 280 rushing attempts. Linquist added seven rushing touchdowns to his total which now stands at 26 for his high school tenure.

Aaron Smith also earned a first-team selection for a second consecutive year. Smith tied for third in Class 4A with nine receiving touchdowns alongside 559 receiving yards. Eighty-nine of those yards came on a single touchdown connection, the fourth-longest touchdown score of the season in 4A. Smith also touched up four scores on the ground to go along with 337 rushing yards.

On the offensive line, Beau Schaller made his first appearance. It was well deserved as he was part of an offensive line that allowed just 12.5 tackles all season long.

On the defensive side, Joe Morrison was as impactful as they come in 4A. The senior totaled 60 solo tackles on the year which ranked second among 4A tacklers. He totaled 64 tackles overall and hauled in three interceptions for the Warriors on the season.

Third-Team

Waukee's third-team selections included Eddie Saidat Jr., Lucas Bartacheck and Chase Evanson.

Saidat grabbed three touchdown grabs and hauled in 374 yards on 29 receptions for an average of 12.9 yards per catch.

Waukee's history of strong kickers continued with Bartacheck who tied for second overall in field goals made with eight. Bartacheck went 8-for-11 in field goal tries and tied for the longest field goal in Class 4A at 48 yards. He also ranked third in both PAT's made (34) and PAT's attempted (35) and ranked third in Class 4A with 51 kickoffs across the 2020 campaign.

For Evanson, he totaled 49.5 tackles including 6.5 for loss during the 2020 season.