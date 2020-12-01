ADM and DCG basketball battle to kick off the 2020 season

Many winter teams will begin their respective 2020 campaigns this week including the pair of ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes. The long-standing rivalry continues as the two teams will battle on the hardwood for the 25th time dating back to the 2006 campaign.

It's pretty much been a staple for both teams but as the 2020 edition tips off inside ADM High School on Tuesday, Dec. 1, it will be just the second time that both teams will face each other to kick off a new season. It's a series that has favored the Mustangs who own a 17-7 advantage over the Tigers since 2006, including winning three out of the last five outings.

"Going up against DCG is always an exciting game because you know they're going to bring a lot of skill to the table and so are we," said ADM senior Dylan Anderson.

For the host Tigers, they come into the season-opener with a lot of optimism and for good reason. In his 16th season at the head-coaching helm, Aaron Mager boasts a group of 12 seniors, one of the larger senior groups he's had.

"We have a very veteran-deep roster this year and everyone brings something to the table," said Mager. "The backbone of your program are kids putting in the work and having experience."

Every year provides some turnover but for ADM, they take a significant hit, losing out on 50 percent of their scoring production and 49 percent of their rebound production. From there, the Tigers will experience yet another obstacle as they will be without point man Nate Mueller. After a shoulder injury from last season reared its ugly head once more, the Tigers will be without the services of Mueller and his team-leading 115 assists.

"It's unfortunate that we'll be without Nate but this team has handled adversity before and they'll rise above this too," said coach Mager. "Nate is a great teammate and will still be a big part of this team with his leadership."

ADM will however bring back the services of veterans like Dylan Anderson and his 74 rebounds, not to mention multi-sport phenom Tate Stine-Smith and his 204 point/103 rebound combo. The Tigers will be looking for their first victory over the Mustangs since the 2018-19 campaign. Back then however, the Tigers did so without a 300 point scorer or a player with 100 or more assists.

"This team has a lot of drive and we're a quick team," said Anderson. "Our guards are really quick and this is a senior group that has been together for a long time. We work well together and we feed off of each other very well."

Now, ADM will look to use that leadership and quickness to defeat DCG for an eighth time in the series history.

"We know we're going to get a good run out of them and they'll get a good run out of us," began Mager. "You go in knowing you're going to have to play a solid 32 minutes of good basketball in order to win and that's exciting. These kids have played DCG in other sports and both sides know each other pretty well."

On the DCG side of things, coach Joel Rankin and his squad come fresh off of a 17 win season in 2019 where they came just one game shy of a sixth state tournament appearance in school history. Just four years removed from their last state tournament appearance, the Mustangs are as hungry as ever, motivated by what could have been.

"We were so close last year with a really good team," said senior Luke Rankin. "That is a big motivational factor for us this season because we know what we're capable of and how to win in tough situations."

The Mustangs bring back a lot of key pieces from last year's team that limited opponents to just 53 points per game on average. Meanwhile, DCG brings back most of their offensive threats including 300-point scorers in Rankin and Cole Glasgow. In fact, within the 15-man varsity roster, the Mustangs bring back 69 percent of their scoring offense from 2019. Behind the scoring is another big strength that returns as the Mustangs retain two of their top three assists leaders from last season on a team that ranked fourth in 3A with 393 team assists. Leading that charge is Rankin who tied for the 3A lead in individual assists with 154.

They too will be a veteran-type team with 14 upperclassmen on the roster. There are a lot of key pieces in place for a team looking for yet another 15-plus win campaign.

"We lost a lot of high character guys from last year but still we feel like we have a great group of guys this year who could take things to a new level," said coach Rankin. "Having veteran guys like Alex (Thomas), Luke and Cole is the leadership they bring to the table. They want to get better and they want to take in coaching and they help out the younger guys with that."

The Mustangs look to replicate a balanced approach in 2020.

"We really take pride in being a balanced team who can play good defense and good offense game in and game out," said senior Alex Thomas. "We've got a lot of pieces in place with guys who know how to be effective on both ends of the court."

Now, the Mustangs will aim to kick off 2020 with a victory and their fourth season-opening victory within the past six years. In order to do that, they will have to defeat ADM for the fourth time in the past six matchups inside ADM High School.

"Any game we're able to play is special but when you take on a tough rival like ADM, it'll be something special," said coach Rankin. "It's going to be a fun first game and it's going to be a good challenge to see where we're at as a team."

The showdown will be part of a twin bill as the girls game will tip-off action beginning at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.