DCG girls basketball picks up road victory in showdown with ADM

In the 28th installment of the series, Class 4A's 12th-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team walked away as the victors on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in Adel.

In a contest highlighted by both the offense and the defense, the Mustangs picked up their second win of 2020, defeating host ADM by a 57-26 final. DCG had three players score in double-digits offensively while defensively allowing just 26, the second-fewest points allowed in a single game over the past three years.

"Our defense was a lot better tonight," began DCG head girls basketball coach Adam Jones. "I thought our weak-side defense was strong, I thought our ball pressure was very good and we made things tough for them offensively."

Meanwhile, the 26 points scored tied for the fewest in a single game in the past three years.

"Their depth and aggressive/extensive defense really hurt us," said ADM head girls basketball coach Jacob Cleveland. "That and we just couldn't hit our shots like we normally do."

Heading into the contest, ADM seemed to find a rhythm with a new identity led by sophomore Nicole Storck who paced the Tigers with 35 points through just two games. Tuesday night, the DCG defense limited her production to just five points. In fact, no individual produced a double-digit scoring night across the entire ADM lineup, something that hasn't happened to the Tigers since Dec. 6, 2019.

"We knew ADM wouldn't be short of athletes and that's exactly what we saw," Jones said. "Our goal was to take care of the basketball and make them play in the halfcourt I'm proud of this team for how they did that."

While defense was a big theme on the night, the Mustang offense highlighted the night as well as the first quarter ended in a 14-9 DCG advantage. DCG never scored less than 14 points in any one quarter against ADM. For the visiting Mustangs, nearly half of their points came in transition, and their transition highlights continued in the second quarter where they touched up 14 more points for a 28-16 halftime lead over the Tigers.

Coming into the second half, ADM offense connected on just 2-of-10 from field goal range with their first third-quarter bucket coming with 45 seconds left before the start of the fourth quarter. DCG limited the potent ADM offense to their lowest single-quarter output in nearly five years with just four points. The Mustangs picked up 15 points with nine of those coming from the free-throw line.

"Our girls never quit out there and even in the locker room they had a positive attitude," Cleveland said. "That third quarter was kind of rough with not being able to run many sets and get to what we do best."

ADM was forced to just 10 second-half points as DCG was able to connect on 15 third-quarter points and 14 fourth-quarter points to walk away with their second victory of 2020 and their fifth win over ADM in the past six contests.

Leading all scorers on the night was DCG senior Lexi Protzman with 11 points. She was followed by fellow senior Julia Reis with 10 points and Woodward-Granger transfer Finley Fitzgerald who also added 10 points. On the ADM side, Storck and Grace Hardcastle led the way with five points scored each.

"ADM's always a tough opponent and we wanted to be strong both offensively and defensively tonight," began DCG senior Julia Reis. "We're a good transition team and that's where we want most of our points to come from. We knew we had to be aggressive defensively and be careful and take the right shot offensively."

The win for DCG improves their record to 2-1 and their second straight victory after falling in their season opener. For ADM, things were the opposite, suffering their first defeat of the 2020 campaign following a 2-0 start. Next up for the Mustangs will be a trip back home on Friday, Dec. 4 in a conference battle with Oskaloosa. ADM will take on a Raccoon River Conference battle with reigning conference champion Ballard on Dec. 4 in Huxley.