DCG boys basketball takes 2020 battle against ADM in season opener

For the 25th time since the 2006 season, Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM battled it out on the hardwood in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

It was the 2020 season opener for both teams and for the visiting Mustangs, they kicked off the new campaign with a decisive 76-38 victory over ADM on the road. DCG officially captured their 18th victory in the series against ADM since 2006 and fourth straight victory over the Tigers in the last five outings. It also marked the largest scoring margin for a DCG team in a season-opener in 12 years.

"I knew it'd be a good challenge for us but I thought we played hard and unselfishly," said DCG head coach Joel Rankin. "We talk about bringing our own energy without the fans and these guys did that. We're a deep team and we had a lot of players step up."

The visiting Mustangs opened up the game in a competitive first quarter 17-11. DCG provided all of their offense from the floor on 8-of-19 shooting while ADM's point production came largely from the free-throw line on 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.

The Mustangs drained seven shots from three-point range within the first half including four in the second-quarter, part of a 19 point quarter. ADM held strong as well, producing their largest scoring quarter of the night with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Leading all scorers at the half was DCG's Bo Huston who collected 12 points (largely on three's). He was one of three Mustangs with double-digit scoring efforts at the half with Luke Rankin and Cole Glasgow, who scored 10 points each at the halftime break. Following two quarters of action, DCG held the advantage 36-25. Leading the way at the half for ADM was Grant Garton with seven points off the bench.

"We started a little quicker today," said senior Luke Rankin. "We've got a bunch of ways we can beat you and we complement each other very well."

Rankin himself had quite the game. For Class 3A's reigning assists leader from 2019, Rankin touched up seven assists along with 16 points scored.

After a competitive first half of action, what really broke the game open for the visiting Mustangs came in the penultimate quarter. DCG opened up the third-quarter on a very strong note, going on a 10-4 run for a 46-29 lead with just over five minutes left in the third.

A big push for the Mustangs in the quarter came from Glasgow's 11-point performance. That gave the junior a game-high mark of 21 points which he later added on to for a new game-high of 29 points across the contest. Aside from his first three shots, Glasgow didn't miss another the rest of the game, connecting on 10-of-13 for the contest. Overall, the Mustangs outscored ADM 24-10 in the quarter leading up to the fourth quarter.

The final quarter saw an even more defensive effort from DCG who limited ADM to one of their lowest single-quarter scoring efforts across the last five years in three points off of 1-for-11 shooting. Connecting on five shots themselves, DCG ended up taking the final quarter 16-3 for the eventual 76-38 victory.

Overall DCG shot 65 percent from the field, including 11 shots made from three-point range. For the host Tigers, they connected on nearly 33 percent of their shots. While Glasgow's 29 points led the way for DCG, it was Ethan Juergens who paced ADM in points with eight points in the contest.

"We had a great defensive effort tonight and we didn't do too much offensively," said coach Rankin. "We did a good job passing the ball and being disciplined."

With the victory, DCG begins the season 1-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons. They will now set their sights on Little Hawkeye Conference foe Oskaloosa in their home opener on Friday, Dec. 4. For ADM, they will begin the season 0-1 for the third straight season. Their next battle will also come on Dec. 4 as they take on defending Raccoon River Conference champion Ballard.