Van Meter girls basketball edged out in overtime thriller

In a thrilling contest that couldn't be held by just four quarters, the Van Meter girls basketball team was engaged in a one point thriller on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Bulldogs traveled to Knoxville to take on the Panthers while looking for their first win of 2020. Unfortunately for coach Jay Olson and company, their search fell just short as Knoxville edged out the Bulldogs by a 66-65 final.

It was quite the game overall for the Bulldogs who shot 47 percent from field goal range and 41 percent from the three-point range. It was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs who outpaced the host Panthers in the first-quarter 13-11 and even more so in the second quarter with a 15-9 run. Van Meter led at the half 28-20.

Where things went south came right away in the third quarter when the Knoxville offense caught fire and went on a 20-8 run. Van Meter made a push of their own in the fourth quarter with a 14-10 run, but by then the host Panthers had caught up to the Bulldogs and things were all knotted up at 50-50.

When the overtime frame kicked off, both teams held tough defensively and both teams kept the score deadlocked with five points each. That made the score 55-55 which forced even more overtime but in that second extra frame, the Bulldogs fell a mere one point shy of a victory.

The Bulldogs put on a strong performance off the glass with 40 total rebounds on the night, out-dueling the Panthers in defensive rebounds 31-27. Knoxville held a decisive offensive edge, out-matching Van Meter 22-9. Van Meter did edge out Knoxville from three point range with five made three's compared to two and also led in assists 16-7.

Junior Zoie Vaught paced the individual scoring efforts, totaling 19 points on 7-of-11 from field goal range. Vaught connected on 2-of-3 from beyond the three point arc. Following Vaught was the tandem of Chaney Coppinger and Jorja Hanselman who scored 14 points each. Coppinger shot 7-of-12 from the floor while Hanselman connected on 5-of-9 shooting. Vaught and Hanselman led the Bulldogs off the glass with 13 and 10 rebounds respectively.

The 65 points scored by the Bulldogs marks their second-highest single game total within the first two games of the season over the past three years. Van Meter will look to build off of that as they get set to take on their first conference battle of the season at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 in Truro. The Bulldogs will battle I-35 for the 11th time since 2013. It's a good chance for the Bulldogs to pull off their first victory of 2020 as they have taken nine of the past 10 meetings between the two teams.