New year, new look for ADM Tiger wrestling

The ADM wrestling team is set to reestablish themselves as the 2020-21 season is set to kick off.

Over the last few years, the ADM wrestling team has become synonymous with big names being successful on the big stages. Names like Zach Johnston, Nolan Harsh, Andrew Flora and most recently, Kaden Sutton. Those names and more were routinely found on the state tournament lists for multiple seasons. ADM wrestling in fact, has had representation at the state tournament in some capacity for nearly 10 years. That includes three individual state champions since 2016.

Nearly every year ADM wrestling has been able to welcome back a familiar face with state tournament experience the year prior. That's almost been ADM's theme as of late but in 2020, that won't be the case. Sutton was ADM's lone representation at Wells Fargo Arena in 2020 leaving head coach Chris Hatchitt and his staff with a roster void of any state tournament experience. But instead of putting that fact in a negative light, the Tigers have accepted it as an opportunity to establish something new.

"We're excited to see what this team is capable of doing," began Hatchitt. "Sutton leaves a huge void in his talent and character and you always love those guys in the room. With that said, we have some outstanding hardworking guys that have matured in the mental and physical aspects of wrestling. They've accepted the challenge despite all that's being thrown at them."

Even with Sutton's state tournament experience now gone, that doesn't mean the Tigers are without experience. ADM still brings back several wrestlers with varsity experience including Jacob Crystal, Nathan Royer, Dallas Trigg among others.

"We've still got guys who have done this before and are hungry to improve," said senior Dallas Trigg. "We have all been improving and it's just a matter of continuing to put in the work and stay focused as a team."

ADM will return such production as 13 wins from Justice Paulson, 16 wins from both Trigg and Gabe Heitz, not to mention a whole host of others.

"This year we're definitely heavy in youth and lighter weights," Hatchitt said. "We had an influx of 16 middle school kids to the freshman level which brings in depth and great practice partners. Our middle school program is amazing with coach Crannell and coach Parker and they develop a fundamental attitude of work ethic so we have a great foundation of kids to build upon."

Coach Hatchitt will wield another large program that has seen an increase in numbers for a fifth straight year. It's a program overall that now sits at 40 wrestlers, a five year high in terms of participation. That's a far cry from Hatchitt's first year as head coach with a mere 19 athletes on the roster. Now, ADM wrestling continually has returners with some degree of vital experience needed for success.

Returners like Trigg, Nathan Royer and others are always an important piece for any team but for a youthful squad like the 2020 ADM wrestling team, their presence may mean so much more.

"It's really important to have guys like that," said Hatchitt. "Right now Dallas, he broke his tibia during football and unable to practice but you see him out here helping the younger guys, leading things with a captain mentality. He doesn't know if he'll be able to wrestle, yet he's helping this team and that's the type of individuals we have here. That's extremely important to any team."

It's an intriguing balance for ADM, an influx of young talent partnered with individuals who are not just familiar with the wrestling varsity scene, but other sports as well.

"I think it's important to be involved in as much as you can and we have a lot of that here at ADM," said Royer. "Going from cross country, you just fall into it. One thing we preach at ADM wrestling is endurance which is something you need in cross country."

It's a diverse group and one that is ready to establish their own brand but continue on the legacy of those from the past.

"We've got a great group here. We're quick, smart, and focused," Trigg said. "A lot of guys who have worked hard on defense and taking shots. You need a good defense that translates to a good offense and we have a lot of guys here who are capable of that."

It's a program that is ready to tackle any challenges heading their way, which in 2020 could mean much more. The Tiger grapplers will be the next sport to handle the influx of two more teams into the Raccoon River Conference mix. That plus the challenges of COVID-19 and filling out each weight class puts a lot on the plate.

"These guys are hungry and if any group can overcome challenges, it's them," began Hatchitt. "We had to redo all our dual schedules which makes it even more of a battle each week. Staying healthy and maintaining weight classes are always challenging but we have a lot of guys looking to take the next step."

For the schedule itself, ADM wrestling will open up their season on Thursday, Dec. 3 in a triangular in Oskaloosa but from there COVID-19 has forced a change of direction. Originally, ADM was set to take on their first big tournament of 2020 at Carlisle High School on Saturday, Dec. 5. Now, a change of direction will be sending ADM to Dallas Center-Grimes High School to battle in a dual-type tournament that looks to involve 10 other teams.