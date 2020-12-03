Van Meter/Earlham wrestling looking to establish new identity

The Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team is set to officially kick off the 2020-21 season on Thursday, Dec. 3 with a new look.

Over the last few years, the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team has become synonymous with big names being successful on the big stages. Names with big moments attached like Caleb Swalla, Colby Weiderholt, Derrin Sesker, Bryce Cole and Tyler Haynes.

Those names and more were routinely found on the state tournament lists for multiple seasons. Van Meter/Earlham wrestling has had representation at the state tournament in some capacity for nearly 10 years.There has been at least one Bulldog wrestler inside Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament since the 2014-15 campaign.

Nearly every year Van Meter/Earlham wrestling has been able to welcome back a familiar face with state tournament experience the year prior. The last two years alone has seen some of the most state tournament wrestlers for the Bulldogs but this year all that remains from a state tournament run is now senior Riley Harger.

For the first time in the last few years, Van Meter wrestling will have a youthful feel. Instead of viewing that in a negative light, the Bulldogs are taking advantage of an opportunity almost as unique as 2020.

"The team will be younger this year but it's a great chance for some of these guys to step up into varsity roles," said head coach Chas Funaro. "We've got a lot of guys who have put in the work and are excited to establish themselves."

Overall it's a much different look but one that coach Funaro and his staff aren't worried about.

"We've done some things over the past couple of years that have really improved the program and now we have the biggest freshman class Van Meter/Earlham has ever put together," said Funaro. "With both Earlham and Van Meter having new junior-high programs and I think there's definitely a correlation between the two schools junior-high programs and having good freshman numbers."

Even with the experience factor being light, the return of Harger is a big boost to help spearhead the efforts of the 32-wrestler roster. Harger was one of the most improved wrestlers across the Van Meter/Earlham lineup over the past two years, jumping from three wins his freshman year to 29 during his sophomore season and 33 with a state tournament berth across his junior campaign.

"Riley is going to be a big piece for us. He's going to anchor those lower weights," began Funaro. "He looks really good right now and if he gets himself back to 120, he's going to be one of the top wrestlers in the state at that weight class."

The roster also includes returners such as Mason Drake, Easton Padilla, Trey Bond as well as dark horse candidates like Nic Swalla.

"A big goal and what makes things more exciting is having success as a team, not just as an individual," Harger said. "Last year everyone had been wrestling for quite some time, knew each others styles and so forth. We have newer guys and the best way to go forward is to be in as great of shape as we can be."

All of those challenges would be interesting enough during a non-pandemic year but with COVID-19, it's just more obstacles that make 2020 unique.

"With COVID-19, we've broken up things into two groups based on weight class among the 32 wrestlers," began Funaro. "We have good athletes who make the most out of every practice so even with not having some of the football athletes right away, practice has still been very energetic."

Schedules continue to be updated even before the Bulldogs kick off the winter season.

"We as a coaching staff are taking a hard look at the schedule and determining where we may or may not go," said Funaro. "We've already seen several invites move to dual formats which I understand. That's what you're going to see a little more of and it's really going to have to be a week to week type of season at times."

Van Meter/Earlham wrestling will begin the new campaign at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Monroe as they battle a quadrangular inside PCM High School. The Bulldogs will have a field consisting of Greene County, Ogden and host PCM standing in their way.

"There just something special about these kids man," said an excited coach Funaro. "They never give anything less than their best and they put in the work. That's all you can ask for as a coach and because of that, usually good things follow."