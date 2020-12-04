ADM wrestling sweeps season opener in Oskaloosa

After what seemed like a long wait, the ADM High School wrestling team was finally underway with the 2020-21 season on Thursday, Dec. 3.

ADM took to Oskaloosa to battle a quadrangular with Chariton, Interstate-35 and host Oskaloosa and walked out with a perfect mark going 3-0 on the night. The Tigers took down the Roadrunners 44-27 while defeating host Oskaloosa by a narrow 37-26 margin and finally a convincing 66-9 victory over Chariton. The Tigers picked up 29 individual victories on the night, complete with 11 victories by pinfall, 12 victories by forfeit and six victories via decision.

Arguably the most exciting match of the night came against host Oskaloosa where the Tigers found a one-point victory via a tiebreaker. ADM picked up four wins by pinfall which included junior Cooper Greenslade (106) who ended up with a three-pinfall victory type of night. His win against Oskaloosa came in exactly two minutes. He was followed up with pinfall victories from Ben Smith at 132 pounds (4:16), Gabe Heitz at 195 pounds (4:52) and Nathan Royer at 160 pounds, who also picked up multiple pinfall victories, his win against Oskaloosa coming in 3:57 time. Evan Vanorny (113) along with Sam Halloway (145) claimed wins via 8-3 and 4-2 respectively. David Finnegan (138) rounded out the victories over Oskaloosa via forfeit.

The Interstate-35 battle had a little more space for ADM. The Tigers totaled eight victories against the Roadrunners, most of which came without a contest in forfeits. Six ADM wrestlers earned their victory via forfeit while Greenslade captured his victory via pinfall in 1:10 and Halloway picked up his second pinfall victory of the night (4-3).

The most victories for the Tigers came against Chariton as ADM won 11 of the 14 battles. Five of those victories came via pinfall and included Royer who struck victory in just 24 seconds, Nathan Tapken (170) winning in 3:03 and Greenslade in 1:18. Vanomy also went quickly in his outing with a pinfall win in just 24 seconds and was accompanied by Lincoln Barrow (285) who went the distance with a victory in 5:49. The rest of the victories all came by forfeit.

The outcome overall marks the second time in four years that ADM has kicked off a season with a sweep. Next up for the Tigers will be the annual tournament in Grimes on Saturday, Dec. 5. Normally, the tournament is a standard individual tournament but due to COVID-19 the tournament will look to have a dual-type setting. The action will take place from DCG High School beginning at 10 a.m.