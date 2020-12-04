Dual-team format set for DCG wrestling tournament

COVID-19 has altered a number of events, including athletic ones. One of those events includes the annual Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling tournament.

The event is still set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, though changes have been made in the wake of scheduling updates and cancellations.

The normal individual-type tournament has been replaced with a dual-team format.

For Dallas County wrestling fans, they will see two teams represented in the field including host DCG and Raccoon River Conference member ADM. They will be two of eight teams in attendance including Nevada, Carroll, PCM, Waverly-Shell Rock, Oskaloosa and Creston. The format will include three rounds and two groups labeled Pool A and Pool B.

The host Mustangs will reside in Pool A alongside Nevada, Carroll and PCM. ADM will reside in Pool B alongside Waverly-Shell Rock, Oskaloosa and Creston.

Within round one, the Mustangs will battle the Cubs of Nevada while ADM battles the Panthers of Creston. The second round will see PCM take on DCG while Waverly-Shell Rock battles ADM. In round three, DCG will grapple against Carroll while ADM faces off against Oskaloosa.

It's a slate that ADM hasn't faced in a dual format in over five years while DCG's slate includes just one familiar team. That team would be PCM who the Mustangs have seen in the annual Ankeny Centennial Dual Team tournament.

Things will begin with round one at 10 a.m. inside Dallas Center-Grimes High School.