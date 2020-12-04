Mustang grapplers fall in season-opening triangular

Although the 2020-21 season officially kicked off without a hitch, it wasn't what the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team was hoping for in their triangular on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Mustangs traveled to Norwalk to battle in a triangular with Ballard and fellow Little Hawkeye Conference foe Norwalk. DCG fell in both battles, losing to Norwalk by a 66-9 margin and to Ballard 43-28.

In the battle with Norwalk, the Mustangs couldn't find much of a foothold against a very strong Warriors lineup. DCG captured just two wins against the Warriors courtesy of Ben Brushaber with a 10- major decision and Caden Fenn earning his first pinfall win of the season (1:45).

It was a closer contest against Raccoon River Conference foe Ballard. DCG picked up five victories. There were three pinfall victories for the Mustangs and they came from Ryan Mickelsen at 113 pounds (1:47), Logan Gard at 126 pounds (1:19), and Cuin Cullen at 182 pounds (1:03). Luke Stover at 106 pounds picked up his first win of the season against the Bombers, doing so in a big way with a 10-0 major decision. Fenn was the only Mustang to go undefeated on the night, earning his other victory via forfeit.

Next up for the Mustangs will be their first-weekend action on Saturday, Dec. 5 as they welcome in a multi-team field to DCG High School. First action will kick things off at 10 a.m.