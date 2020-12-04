Van Meter/Earlham wrestling opens season strong in Monroe

The Van Meter Bulldogs kicked off the 2020-21 campaign on the road in Monroe on Thursday, Dec. 3 in a triangular with Greene County, Ogden and host PCM. Van Meter/Earlham. Throughout all the action, the Bulldogs split their action, taking a 40-39 win over Ogden while falling to host PCM 42-33.

Van Meter/Earlham sported 13 individual victories on the night, broken down into seven by pin-fall, four by forfeit, one via decision and one victory via major decision.

In the battle of the Bulldogs, Van Meter/Earlham took down Ogden by a razor-thin margin on the heels of four pin-falls, two victories by forfeit and one major decision victory. One of the more exciting storylines heading into the season was that of Van Meter's lone returning state tournament qualifier, Riley Harger. The eighth-ranked Class 2A 120-pound wrestler (according to IAwrestle.com) didn't have too much action in his first competitive act of the season. Both of Harger's matches ended in forfeits.

Those who did pick up victories by other means included Ethan Weigal (152) earning his pinfall win in 5:36 along with Jackson Boese (160) taking 5:22 to pick up the victory. Meanwhile, Aiden Hansen (220) and Payton Harger (113) also cut their matches early via pinfall wins in 4:26 and 1:03 respectively. Tristan Drake (138) shot out of the gates early and rolled to a 13-4 major decision whin while Lincoln Olsen (285) joined Riley Harger in earning victories via forfeit.

In the defeat to host PCM, three Bulldogs claimed victory via pinfall, two due to forfeit and one win thanks to decision. The three who won via pinfall included Mason and Tristan Drake (2:38 and 1:11 respectively) along with Payton Harger (113-pounds) who made quick work of his opponent, finding a pinfall win in just 43 seconds. Along with Riley Harger, the second forfeit victory for Van Meter against PCM included Halfpap (132) while Willem claimed victory by 15-9 decision.

Van Meter has now claimed at least one victory within the first outing of a season for the past 10-plus years. Next up for the Bulldogs will be a dual battle in Williamsburg on Saturday, Dec. 5. That battle will begin at 10 a.m.