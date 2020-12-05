Hot start leads to season-opening win for Van Meter boys basketball

Van Meter boys basketball kicked off their season with a conference showdown against Interstate-35 on Friday, Dec. 4. Thanks to a strong start and finish, the Bulldogs cruised to a 1-0 start on the year in a 74-42 final.

It was the eighth installment of the all-time series between the two teams and with the victory, Van Meter captured their seventh straight win over the Roadrunners since 2016. The outcome tied for the second-most points scored against an Interstate-35 team in the series history.

Van Meter's big game started strong as the Bulldogs raced to a 20-7 lead after one quarter, their largest first-quarter margin against the Roadrunners in school history. Van Meter connected on five-of-nine from the floor, not missing a single shot inside the three-point arc.

"It feels good to open up with a win," said junior Chris Schreck. "We fought hard and we can win a lot of ball games like that. We had good kick-outs, good reversals, good three's. We made sure to get good looks every time."

Overall it was quite the balanced scoring effort led by Schreck who posted 20 points on the night to lead the Bulldogs. Just as strong of a second-quarter highlighted that very balance that saw them shoot 60 percent in the paint and 50 percent from beyond the three-point arc across the game. That quarter alone saw Van Meter shoot 6-of-14 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line for a 20-4 quarter run. The Bulldogs led 40-14 at the half, marking the largest first-half scoring total in a season-opener since the 2017-18 campaign.

"It helps when you have two six-foot kids but when you get the ball in there, if they leave them one on one it's an easy bucket if they double-team, there's a lot of people who could get the kick-out there," said Schreck. "We've been practicing that a lot. Good post entries and good kick-outs, all around we played a pretty good game."

The only time of worry for Bulldog fans came in the third quarter when Interstate-35 went on a run themselves, outscoring Van Meter 20-15. Those 20 points marked the most points given up in a single quarter of a season-opener since the 2014 battle with Interstate-35.

"That third quarter was rough defensively for us," said head coach Jed Alexander. "We did fight back and still held them under 50 points which is good. We're just going to have to continue to improve with our defense."

Van Meter corrected their path in the fourth quarter as they outdid the visiting Roadrunners 19-8, capping off a 57 percent shooting quarter to wrap up the game. Sophomore Carter Durflinger ended up resting behind Schreck's team-best 20 points scored with 16 of his own for the night.

The victory gives the Bulldogs a 1-0 start to the season for the fifth consecutive year.

"For just having a week of practice I was pleased with their effort and their energy," began Alexander. "I thought we did some good things inside and some nice kick-outs for three's. I thought we didn't shoot as well as we could have which is something to look forward to in the future."

It was a roster that is largely void of state tournament experience with Schreck being the only player currently on the roster who was part of Van Meter's last state tournament run in 2018-19. A lot of those new faces stepped up and helped to fill an in-game void that the Bulldogs found themselves in.

"When we've got shooters like we do and solid guys with moves in the paint, good things will happen," said Alexander. "We had a lot of guys really step up like Ben Gilliland who played a heck of a game that won't necessarily show up in the stat book. I was really happy with our bench play when our bigs got into foul trouble. That's helped us out in past seasons and while I don't always want that to be the case, it's nice to know we have such a strong bench."

Next up for the Bulldogs will be their first road battle of the 2020-21 campaign as they travel to Ogden on Tuesday, Dec. 8. That too is a series that has heavily favored the Bulldogs who are looking for their eighth straight win over Ogden in the battle of the Bulldogs. They are also seeking their 11th win over Ogden dating back to the 2011 campaign. That contest will tip-off at 7:30 p.m from Ogden High School.