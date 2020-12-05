Heavy dose of defense gives Van Meter girls basketball first victory of 2020-21

Following a heartbreaking one-point loss in their previous outing, the Van Meter girls basketball team finally picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season on Friday, Dec. 4.

The win as Van Meter took on conference play for the first time this season, besting Interstate-35 by a 51-18 final. It marked the ninth consecutive win for Van Meter over Interstate-35 and 10th victory over the Roadrunners since 2013. Those 51 points scored tied for the fifth-highest point total against Interstate-35 in program history.

"It feels great, we've definitely put in a lot of work during practices and it's finally paying off," said Chaney Coppinger.

It was a strong offensive night for Van Meter, connecting on nearly 30 percent from the floor. Van Meter also went 18-of-26 from the free-throw line. It was a big win for the Bulldogs who were led offensively by Coppinger who matched her jersey number with 22 points on the night. She was followed by fellow junior Zoie Vaught who totaled seven points for the contest. Coppinger also paced the Bulldogs in rebounds, grabbing seven out of the 28 team rebounds for the contest.

Despite the overall outcome, the contest began on a defensive note with just 14 combined points scored in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs totaled eight of those 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting in the first quarter. Van Meter then turned on the jets both offensively and defensively, going on a 13-2 run to complete the first half of play and limit Interstate-35 to eight points at the half. That marked the fewest points allowed in a first half of play for Van Meter since their 2018 match-up with the Roadrunners when they allowed just two first-half points.

In total, the Van Meter defense didn't allow more than nine points in a single quarter from the visiting Roadrunners. Defense was truly the name of the game for the Bulldogs and it began with a simple act.

"We've talked more defensively this game than we have previously," said Coppinger. "We just talked more and were clicking more together."

Defense had an impact all over the place and included 21 total steals in the contest. That mark was the highest steals total for the Bulldogs since last season, interestingly enough against I-35. That defense had an impact on the offensive side of things for the Bulldogs. Van Meter came out of the half and dropped 16 points on Interstate-35. Meanwhile, the defense kept up strong and limited the Roadrunners to just one third-quarter point. More of the same occurred across the fourth and final quarter as Van Meter outscored I-35 13-9.

"Defensively and offensively we executed really well tonight which is all you can ask for," said assistant coach Trevor Swartz. "The discipline level with this group is getting better and better. They like to play fast and they've really learned what their skillsets are and how to apply that to the game."

Normally, Jay Olson would be spearheading the efforts but due to COVID-19, he was sidelined from the game but that didn't slow things down at all for Van Meter.

"All of our coaches do a wonderful job coaching all of us," said Coppinger.

Following their first win of the 2020-21 campaign, Van Meter will now set their sights on a road battle against Ogden on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Bulldog battle has gone in favor of Van Meter who are winners of three out of the last four games against Ogden and 13 of the last 15 in the all-time series dating back to 2011. That contest will kick off the girl/boy double-header which will tip-off at 6 p.m. from Ogden High School.