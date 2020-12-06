Back and forth battle favors DCG girls basketball

The Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team traveled to Boone for their first weekend action of the season on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Mustangs and the Toreadors battled in the 18th installment of the all-time series dating back to the 2008 season. It was a contest where both teams outscored the other in two out of the four quarters played. In the end, the outcome favored the visiting Mustangs by a 64-48 final. It marked the second straight victory over the Toreadors for DCG and helped to continue to hold off Boone in the all-time series. Heading into the contest, Boone had taken five of the prior six match-ups.

The opening quarter was another competitive quarter and one that saw the Mustangs lead 16-8, just the second time in the past six years that DCG paced Boone following the first quarter. From there, the game had quite the ebb and flow and the host Toreadors led the way to wrap up the first half, outscoring the Mustangs 21-13 in the second quarter.

From the deadlocked 29-29 tie coming out of the halftime break, the Mustangs held favor in the third quarter, outscoring the Toreadors by a 26-6 margin. Those 26 points scored marked the most points in a single quarter against Boone in the history of the series. Boone did their best to mount a winning comeback by outscoring DCG 13-9 in the final quarter but it wasn't enough. From that, the Toreadors suffered just their first loss of the season to fall to 3-1. Meanwhile, 12th ranked DCG Mustangs continue their winning ways, capturing their fourth straight victory to produce a 4-1 record.

Up next for the Toreadors will be a trip to Winterset on Tuesday, Dec. 8 where they will be seeking to break through the two-game losing skid against the Huskies. They look to capture their 10th win in the past 12 series battles against Winterset. For the Mustangs, they will put their winning streak up against 10th ranked Grinnell when they return to action on Friday, Dec. 11. They will be seeking to break through the recent losing skid against the Tigers, faltering in the last seven battles against Grinnell.