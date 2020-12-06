DCG boys basketball claims victory over Boone in weekend action

The winning train keeps on going for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team as they wrapped up their first week of action with a 71-44 win on Saturday in Boone.

The Mustangs battled the Toreadors in the 18th installment of the all-time series dating back to the 2009 season. Through an offensive outpouring, DCG ended up capturing their third consecutive win over Boone and 15th victory over the Toreadors since 2009.

DCG touched up their second 70-plus point game of the season in the win. Although those scoring efforts jump off the page, it was also a highlight of a night defensively for the Mustangs who held Boone under ten points across the first three quarters. DCG jumped out of the gates strong on both ends, scoring the second-most first-quarter points against a Boone team (23 points) while holding the Toreadors to six points. The Mustangs kept their edge with a 15-8 run to round out the first half and both teams entered the halftime break with DCG leading 38-14 advantage.

Coming out of the break, DCG kept their feet on the gas pedal, scoring 16 points compared to six for Boone. The biggest highlight for the host Toreadors came in the final quarter where they turned on the offensive jets with 24 points compared to DCG's 17. Unfortunately for Boone, that wasn't enough to overcome the deficit going into the final frame and the Toreadors suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

DCG'S next battle will come on Friday, Dec. 11 as they battle Grinnell at home. DCG has taken three out of the last five against Grinnell and owns a 15-3 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 2010.