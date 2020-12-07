ADM wrestling captures seventh place finish in DCG Duals

The ADM wrestling team was back in action on Saturday, Dec. 5 as they took on eight teams during the DCG Duals in Grimes.

ADM was originally set to travel to Carlisle but with COVID-19 canceling that trip, the Tigers pivoted and traveled to Grimes. COVID-19 changed the traditional individual-type tournament to a dual-team format. The Tigers earned seventh place, picking up one victory on the day against Nevada 45-35.

Through the tough lineup of matches there were several big highlights on the day, perhaps the biggest coming from 132-pound wrestler Ben Smith. The sophomore went a perfect 5-0 on the day complete with three pinfall victories, a major decision win and a victory via forfeit.

In the team victory over Nevada, Smith claimed his win by pinfall in 1:23 for his fourth overall victory of the 2020-21 campaign. He was one of eight victories against the Cubs while most of the victories (six) came via forfeit. The final victory for ADM in that match came from Lincoln Barrow (285). The senior picked up his second win by decision and third overall victory for the tournament by a 7-2 margin.

For the day as a whole, the Tigers produced 13 individual wins via pinfall. The bulk of those victories came in the battle against Oskaloosa as six Tigers claimed such victories. Evan Vanorny (113), David Finnegan (138), Sam Holloway (145), Nathan Royer (160), Gabe Heitz (195) and Smith all earned pinfall victories against Oskaloosa. Despite a 42-42 deadlock, ADM fell just short on a tiebreaker based on forfeits.

The Tigers ended up producing five individual victories by decision with three of those five victories coming in the match-up against Creston. Vanorny's first of four tournament wins came against Creston and the 11-4 final marked the largest margin of victory for freshman in his varsity career. Vanorny now rests with a 7-1 record on the season. The first of four victories for 170-pound wrestler Nathan Tapken also came by decision while Barrow also claimed a win by decision (2-1).

All together ADM claimed 27 individual victories on the day as five wrestlers walked away with at least three wins or more. While Smith highlighted the day with a 5-0 mark, Tapken and Vanorny were close behind with marks of 4-1.

Up next for the Tigers will be a home triangular on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Tigers will be welcoming in fellow Raccoon River Conference member Gilbert with three ranked wrestlers. ADM will also welcome in Heart of Iowa Conference member Greene County who also has a top-10 ranked wrestler of their own. The home triangular for ADM will get started at 5:30 p.m.