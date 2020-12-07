Harger earns 100 career wins, highlights Bulldog wrestling in Williamsburg Duals

The Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team took on the Williamsburg Duals on Saturday, Dec. 5 and saw one of their own earn his 100th career win.

Senior Riley Harger, the top-10 ranked 120-pound 1A wrestler, came into the night just three wins away from the century mark of 100 wins. With four victories in Williamsburg on Saturday, he toppled that and now rests with 101 career wins for his career.

"I feel great about it, that's what I've always wanted since my freshman year when I saw some seniors get it," said Harger. "It's great to get it especially not knowing how the season could go with sharp turns every time."

Harger's victories included three by pinfall and his first major decision victory of the year as he now rests with a 6-1 record to begin the season. The rest of the Bulldogs to go 4-1 on the day included Payton Hager (113), Nathan Hansen (106), Mason Drake (126), Ryan Stiles (145) and Jackson Boese (160).

"A lot of the technique that I was working on and getting comfortable in match paid off," said Harger. "I've worked on being quick with my feet and my hands."

Van Meter/Earlham was one of eight teams in attendance on Saturday and when everything settled, the Bulldogs placed sixth overall preceded by Pella in fifth, Marshalltown in fourth, Xavier in third, Williamsburg in second and Assumption in first. Van Meter/Earlham picked up 31 individual wins for the day as they earned team wins over Marshalltown, Center Point-Urbana and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The victories for Harger and the Bulldogs began from the get-go against Marshalltown in match one. Following a 39-39 tie, Van Meter/Earlham won via a tiebreaker. Harger's pinfall win was one of eight in the battle and one of five pinfall victories in the dual along with Payton Hager, Drake, Stiles and Sawyer Nelson (170).

Ethan Weigal (152) picked up his lone win of the day against Marshalltown by 2-0 decision. That was one of just three victories by decision for Van Meter/Earlham across the dual tournament.

In Van Meter/Earlham's victory over Center Point-Urbana, seven Bulldogs captured victory. Six of those victories came by pinfall which marked the most single-match pinfall wins on the day for head coach Chas Funaro and company. That list included Payton Harger (2:36), Drake (1:25), Stiles (1:54), Boese (1:14), Aiden Hanson (220 1:43) and Lincoln Olsen (285, 1:56). It was the only match of the day where Harger didn't capture a victory. The only individual not to earn a win by pinfall against CP-U was Hansen, who picked up his third victory by forfeit on the day alone.

For Van Meter/Earlham's victory over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, four of the seven individual victories came by forfeit. The other three included pinfall victories from Boese (1:23) along with Drake and Riley Harger, who picked up their fastest wins of the year in just 35 seconds and 36 seconds respectively.

The Bulldogs also pulled out seven individual victories in the narrow 38-34 loss to Pella but just three wins in the 64-16 loss to host Williamsburg. In total, Van Meter/Earlham racked up 18 victories by pinfall, three by decision, two by major decision, all while picking up eight victories by forfeit.

Next up for the Bulldogs, they will be taking their talents to a triangular in Panora on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Van Meter/Earlham will join up with West Central Valley and host Panorama for a showdown that will begin at 5:30 p.m. from Panorama High School