DCG wrestling captures second place in home duals

It may have looked different, but the show still went on in Grimes as the annual DCG tournament took place on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the tournament was moved from an individual style tournament to a dual-team setup. The Mustangs defended their home mats with a second-place finish out of the eight-team field. The only team to best DCG was perennial powerhouse Waverly-Shell Rock, who did so in the first-place match.

"With events being cancelled all over the place, it was good that we were able to get this one going in the first place," said DCG head coach Cory Stratton. "Due to COVID-19 we had to move it to a dual meet but we were still able to wrestle some good teams and have a good tournament overall."

The Mustangs totaled 42 individual victories for the outing as the team went 4-1 for the tournament, besting Nevada 55-21, PCM 60-18, Carroll 49-11 and Creston 45-27.

The first match of the day was against the Nevada Cubs. That started the winning trend and the unblemished day for 170-pound wrestler Connor Pertzsch. The junior captured victory in all five matches, beginning with his first of three pinfall victories. His pinfall win against Nevada (4:37) was one of three such wins against the Cubs and one of 10 overall victories in the match.

Five of those victories for DCG came via forfeit while Luke Stover, who also went undefeated, captured a 4-3 decision. Kieran Shawhan (132 pounds) captured one of two major decision wins on the day for the Mustangs.

The most pinfall victories in a single match for DCG on the day came in the battle with PCM. The Mustangs totaled eight pinfall victories in that match alone which included one from Pertzsch, who led DCG with three pinfall wins. Tucker Chambers (285), Drew Clausen (195), Cuin Cullen (182), Caden Fenn (152), Riley Kovaleski (138), Ryan Mickelsen (113) and Stover (106) all captured pinfall wins as well. The other two victories against PCM came via forfeit.

The most decisions in a single match came the very next battle as the Mustangs took on Carroll. Six of DCG's 11 wins against the Tigers came via decision. Also going undefeated on the day, Stover picked up his second of two decision wins, tying for the most on the day for the Mustangs. He joined up with Shawhan and Clausen who earned his pinfall victories in unblemished fashion 5-0 and 7-0. DCG picked up a 14-0 major decision from Pertzsch and three wins via forfeit to round out the wins over Carroll.

Riley Kovaleski held two of the quickest pinfall victories of the day sporting a 51 second win against Nevada and a 55 second win against Creston. DCG collected eight individual wins in match against Creston, seven of which came via pinfall. Logan Gard (126) picked up his first non-forfeit win of the day and only decision win for the Mustangs against the Panthers by a 13-6 final.

The toughest battle of the day for the Mustangs came against powerhouse Waverley-Shell Rock. DCG picked up just four wins in the battle with three coming by way of decision from Clausen (7-0) Pertzsch (6-0) and Shawhan (8-1). Gard picked up a win via tech-fall (17-1) to round out the victories for the Mustangs.

"It was good to see the guys do well against good competition. They exceeded expectations and that was good to see," began Stratton. "Things went smooth overall. Even though I would have preferred the traditional setup, I like the dual aspect because you can see that team camaraderie a little more."

Overall, it was a successful outing for the Mustangs who totaled 18 pinfall wins, 11 victories by decision, two major decisions, one tech-fall win and 10 victories due to forfeit. The Mustangs are now 4-3 in dual match action and will now set their sights on their next competitive event which takes them to Indianola on Thursday, Dec. 10. That match is set to begin with varsity action at 6:30 p.m.