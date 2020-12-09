Slow start catches up to ADM boys basketball in loss to Gilbert

Andrew Brown

Dallas County News

The ADM boys basketball team was back in action to begin a new week of basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 8 as they welcomed in new Raccoon River Conference member Gilbert.

Both teams marched into ADM High School winless with ADM fresh off of an overtime defeat to Ballard. Meanwhile, Gilbert came fresh off of a struggling performance against Carroll, giving up 48 points alone in the first half. Unfortunately for head coach Aaron Mager and his squad, their bid for their first win of the season fell short in a 66-59 defeat to the visiting Tigers. It was a rather slow start that put ADM behind early in the Tigers-squared battle, a start that ended up haunting the home team in the end.

The first quarter saw ADM put up just seven shots altogether offensively while defensively watching Gilbert post up 20 points.

"I didn't think our defensive effort was urgent or connected early on and then it was just a continuous climb uphill," said Mager. "There's a lot of loose ends we have to tie off."

The second quarter was much closer for ADM as the Tigers connected on 6-of-13 from the floor and totaled 18 points for the quarter. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that second-quarter spurt still had them down at the half. Despite 50 percent shooting from the floor in the first half, ADM still took to the locker rooms looking up at a 39-29 deficit.

ADM just couldn't find a way to hold an edge in any quarter. . That included the third quarter where ADM shot just 3-of-10 for 10 points while Gilbert took an 18-10 run into the final quarter up 57-39. Where the Tigers had the best time was in the final quarter where they put up a fourth-quarter high 17 shots, connecting on eight for 20 points. That marked the most fourth-quarter points scored by an ADM team since Dec. 13 of last season.

"In that fourth quarter we played with a little more urgency," said Mager. "We need to be that way defensively from the very start. We've just got to be fundamentally better and then things will improve from there."

ADM suffered the defeat despite four Tigers shooting double figures. Ethan Juergens and Sam Hlas both paced the scoring efforts on the night for the Tigers, touching up 13 points each on the night (a season-high for Hlas). They were then followed up by fellow senior Ryan Juhnke, highlighted by a team-best four made three-pointers on the night. Tate Stine-Smith rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 on the night, his second straight outing of 10 points or more.

Overall the free-throw line wasn't much of a factor for the Tigers, drawing just seven free-throw attempts and connecting on five of those attempts.

The loss for ADM drops the Tigers to an 0-3 record for the second consecutive season. With that, Gilbert officially has the edge in the season series, now 4-3 in their favor since the 2017 campaign.

ADM will look to change their recent streak as they get set to battle Bondurant-Farrar on the road come Friday, Dec. 11. That's a match-up that has favored ADM as of late, winners in four out the last five battles against the Bluejays. ADM has the edge in the series 9-8 dating back to the 2011 season. That battle will tip-off from Bondurant-Farrar High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.