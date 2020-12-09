ADM girls basketball falls short offensively, falls to Gilbert at home

Andrew Brown

Dallas County News

Despite a two-game winning streak to being the season, the ADM girls basketball team witnessed a three-game losing skid on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The Tigers took on their third straight ranked opponent and second straight top-five opponent as they hosted Class 4A's second-ranked Gilbert. The visiting Tigers would end up proving too much for ADM on both ends, handing the host Tigers their third straight defeat by 50-23.

It marked the third straight outing of being held under 30 points offensively. It all started with a first-half to forget as ADM shot 1-for-11. That, in turn, produced just four points, marking the lowest-scoring first half by an ADM team in over 15 years. Part of that came from a brief showing from three-point range with just three such attempts. The Tigers entered the contest averaging at least 10 per game.

"Yesterday's practice wasn't the best and that translated to today," began head coach Jacob Cleveland. "We were struggling moving the ball and we made uncharacteristic turnovers in the first half. We've got to be stronger with the ball but we'll work on that for Friday."

From a four-point first quarter and a scoreless second quarter, ADM turned things up a bit in the second half, capturing seven third-quarter points. That mark came from shooting 2-for-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Although that cut the Gilbert lead down slightly, the biggest push for ADM came in the fourth and final quarter. There ADM shot 3-of-10 from the field and connected on all their fourth-quarter free throw, outscoring Gilbert for the first time 12-7. Despite that offensive surge, Gilbert still ended up snatching away the victory, making it four consecutive victories over ADM in the past five battles.

As she did at the half, Nicole Storck paced ADM in their scoring efforts. The sophomore connected on nine points for the night which even included her first made three-point bucket of the 2020 campaign. Aniston Smith was next up in line for ADM's scoring efforts with six points followed by Claire Greenslade with four. Meanwhile, the visiting Gilbert Tigers had three players score in double figures for the night.

"The last few games she's just been playing great for us," Cleveland said of Storck. "Our guards need to get her the ball more but she's been working hard and keeping a positive attitude like this team as a whole. She also showed some versatility she was working on with that three."

It's been a gauntlet of a three-game stretch for the Tigers and although Tuesday's outing continued the pain, it also was educational.

"With the schedule, we've had, we now know what we need to do to compete with that caliber of teams," said Cleveland. "We'll get back to work and address some things before we get back to it on Friday."

ADM will travel to Bondurant-Farrar on Friday, Dec. 11 to take on the eighth-ranked Bluejays. ADM has taken the edge in the series with Bondurant-Farrar as of late, winner of four of their past five outings and 11 out of the past 16 dating back to 2011. The 2020 edition will kick off from Bondurant-Farrar High School beginning at 6 p.m.