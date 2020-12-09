Van Meter boys bulldoze their way through Ogden on the road

In a showcase of pure offensive firepower, the Van Meter boys basketball team went into their first road game of 2020-21 and came out with a decisive victory.

Thanks to four quarters of double-digit scoring efforts, Van Meter kept the winning train going by defeating Ogden 94-32. It marked a three-year scoring high for the Bulldogs as they posted the most points scored against Ogden over the last 15 seasons.

While their season opener may have started slow, the opening quarter against Ogden was anything but with Van Meter dishing out a five-year high 33 first quarter points. That gave head coach Jed Alexander and his team a comfortable 33-8 advantage heading into the second quarter. If that lead wasn't already enough to win the game, the Bulldogs tacked on a 26-6 second-quarter run. That, in turn, led to a commanding lead at the half by a 59-14 score.

The first half held the bulk of what Van Meter did offensively Tuesday night, part of a 64 percent shooting night complete with 7-of-17 from three-point range and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. In fact, Van Meter outmatched host Ogden in nearly every category including rebounds (32-17) and assists (19-5). The Bulldog defense was just as strong as the offense and perhaps the biggest evidence for that was their 22 steals, marking the highest total against Ogden in the all-time series.

Even with a strong first half, Van Meter didn't let up, outscoring Ogden 18-11 in the third quarter and 17-7 in the fourth quarter for the victory. That marked the second consecutive year and fourth in the past eight where Van Meter defensively held Ogden to single-digit scoring efforts in at least three of the four quarters of play.

Leading the way in the scoring efforts for the visiting Bulldogs included junior Chris Schreck, who matched his season opening total with 20 points on 12-of-21 shooting. That included a team-high 12 points off of three-point shots for the night. He was followed up by fellow junior Casey Trudo and sophomore Carter Durflinger with 18 points each on the night.

Durflinger had the most efficient night from the floor, connecting on 93 percent of his shots, missing just one for the contest. Clark Fiala had a career scoring night with 14 points scored on 7-of-10. Fiala also led the way off the glass with eight of the teams' 32 rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, Duflinger and Trudo paced the team with four assists each against Ogden.

The victory marks the fifth consecutive year of starting a season 2-0 for the Bulldogs. They will look to keep the winning going as they take on South Hamilton on the road in Jewell Friday, Dec. 11. It's been a relatively light match-up for the Bulldogs with just one battle between these two teams over the past 15 years. The last battle came in 2019 and was a two point victory for South Hamilton. Van Meter's chance at redemption will come at 7 p.m. inside South Hamilton High School.