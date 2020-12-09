Van Meter/Earlham wrestling sweeps Panorama triangular

It was back to action for the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team on Tuesday, Dec. 8 taking on a triangular in Panora.

Through a strong field that included Mount Ayr, West Central Valley and host Panorama, the Bulldogs fought their way to an unblemished mark, defeating all three opponents. That included taking down Mount Ayr 39-30, West Central Valley by a 44-28 final and defeating host Panorama 45-35.

Helping to spur on those three match victories and 24 individual victories were 10 wrestlers with winning records on the night. Of those, four went unblemished in Payton Harger (113 lbs), Riley Harger (120), Tristan Drake (138) and Nic Swalla (170).

Overall, the Bulldogs totaled five wins by decision with the bulk of those (three) coming in the battle with Mount Ayr. In that outing, Jackson Boese (160), Tristan Drake and Mason Drake (126) all picked up wins via decision. The trio picked up their first, first and third decision victories of the season respectively. Those were part of eight wins total for the match including three by pin-fall in Aiden Hansen (220) who had the fastest pinfall victory of the night in just 29 seconds. The rest included Riley Harger (1:11) and Payton Harger (1:25). The other two victories came via forfeit.

Of the 10 victories by forfeit for Van Meter/Earlham, six of them came against conference foe Panorama as part of eight total victories for the match. The other two victories belonged to Swalla and his 7-3 decision and Payton Hager who captured his second of three pinfall wins (1:14).

The battle against West Central Valley held the most pinfall wins in a single match for the Bulldogs on the night. That included four total, including two of the lengthiest pinfall victories of the season. Tristan Drake captured such a win in 5:07 followed by Aiden Hansen's victory in 5:01. Swalla (1:39) and Payton Harger (1:11) rounded out the pinfall victories against the Wildcats. The other two victories came from Boese's 11-5 decision and Nathan Hansen's (106) tech-fall victory (19-3).

After things settled on the mats, the Bulldogs watched their dual record climb to 7-3 on the season as they did so with eight pinfall victories, five wins by decision, 10 by forfeit and one by tech-fall.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be a wrestling invitational at Central Decatur on Friday, Dec. 11. The matches will begin with competition commencing at 3:30 p.m.