ADM wrestling postpones home wrestling meet

Following a strong start to the season at the DCG Duals, the ADM High School wrestling team was set to land back home today.

Unfortunately for the Tiger grapplers, due to illness and COVID-19 protocols, their first scheduled home outing of the season has been postponed. The team as a whole will be put on pause for two weeks meaning ADM won't hit the wrestling mats until at least Tuesday, Dec. 22. The news means a postponement of the Thursday, Dec. 17 triangular at Boone. It also means missing out on weekend action at Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday, Dec. 19.

When ADM returns to competitive action, it will be back at home. The next time the Tiger grapplers will hit the competitive mats is set to take place after the new year on Thursday, Jan. 7. Should ADM come back in full health on that date, they would be hosting a triangular against Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes. The event is set to take place inside ADM High School beginning at 5:30 p.m.