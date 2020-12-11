Defense leads the way as DCG girls basketball topples Grinnell

The Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team toppled Class 4A's eighth-ranked Grinnell on Friday, Dec. 11 in Grimes.

It was a battle of top-15 teams with DCG ranked 11th but for the vast majority of the game, the Mustang defense played like the top team in the state.

"Our defense really did a fantastic job here tonight," said DCG head coach Adam Jones. "We pressured the ball and did what we had to do against a good shooting team like Grinnell."

The victory for the Mustangs marked their first win over the Tigers across the last eight outings and keeps their current winning streak alive, now at five straight. Defense for DCG truly did steal the show for the Mustangs who held the offensive juggernaut in Grinnell to their lowest point total of the season. In fact, going back in the history of the DCG vs Grinnell series dating back to 2010, it marks the second-fewest points allowed to a Grinnell team.

That meant holding a Grinnell squad already averaging 19 three-pointers a game and an average of 11 made three pointers last season to just eight for the 2020 contest. That also included allowing just one made bucket across the entire fourth quarter and allowing just three points, the lowest scoring fourth quarter for a Grinnell team in nearly five years.

"We all played really well and worked great together on the defensive (and offensive) end," said DCG junior Ella Lampe. "It was key for us to have pressure deffense because they can shoot the ball really well. Keeping a hand in the face, keeping them on their toes."

The game overall had a defensive feel to it as the 44 points for the Mustangs marked the fewest by the team in a win so far in 2020-21. As a team, DCG shot 32 percent from the floor, including 22 percent from three-point range. Unsurprisingly, the starting five for DCG accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring offense but the depth factor came into play once more as the Mustangs captured 14 points off the bench.

"They have a team full of athletes who are offensive minded and even though we didn't score as much as we'd like, it's reassuring to know that you can do that and still win because of your defense," said Jones. "Offensively we made some good shots when we needed to but late we were selective and wanted to take as much time as we could've off the clock."

Freshman phenom Vanessa Bickford led the DCG offensive attack with 10 points on the night followed by seniors Lexi Protzman with nine points and Julia Reis with seven points. With that combination of strong offense and lockdown defense, their 12-8 first-quarter lead only grew from there. At the half, DCG held a decisive 25-19 advantage. That led into a 19-14 run in the second half as DCG secured the five game winning streak. Without a loss in the month of December, the Mustangs are now 5-1 entering their next outing.

That very outing will come on short notice as the Mustangs turn around right back home on Saturday, Dec. 12 as they welcome in Class 3A's top-ranked and undefeated Des Moines Christian. It will be just the third time since 2010 these two teams will have battled on the hardwood. The all-time series is tied up at 1-1 with the Lions having taking the most recent battle last season.

First tip will get that game going inside DCG Meadows Gym at 6:15 p.m.