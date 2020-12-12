DCG boys basketball takes down Grinnell in home battle

From start to finish, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team held the edge as they battled conference foe, Grinnell, on Friday, Dec. 11.

In front of the hometown crowd, the Mustangs captured their third straight victory over the Tigers and 14th win in the past 19 contests since the 2010 campaign. DCG kept their 2020-21 record unblemished as they routed visiting Grinnell by a 56-35 final. The outcome tied for the fewest points given up to a Grinnell squad in the history of the series.

Offensively, DCG has a strong shooting night, shooting 47 percent from the floor including 50 percent from three-point range. Eleven different Mustang players found varsity playing time in the match-up, highlighting a big strength that has boosted the team to a 4-0 start.

"We have a lot of guys who can contribute to this team," said DCG head boys basketball coach Joel Rankin. "In practice, those guys on the second team do a great job and battle the first team and make it that much better when they get into the game. We have a lot of good depth and it showed here tonight."

Leading the way on the scoring front was junior Cole Glasgow who connected on 16 points to lead all scorers on the night on 7-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range. That now gives Glasgow 69 points on the season ranking him seventh among Class 3A shooters.

Overall, Glasgow was one of three Mustangs to captured a double-digit scoring night. Jackson Jones and Bo Huston both scored 13 on the night. Jones and Huston tied for the most made three's on the night with three each. Huston ended up with the most efficient night overall shooting 5-of-6 from the floor while Jones went 5-of-11. It marked the fourth consecutive contest that DCG has had three or more players earn double-digit scoring performances in a single game. The offense also didn't turn the ball over much, just three turnovers total across the entire contest.

"We just wanted to run up the court and play fast and play tough defensively," said Jones. "We found the shooters, got it inside and out, and just passed the ball well tonight."

Even though senior Luke Rankin only touched up six points scoring, his offensive impact was without equal as he recorded 10 of the team's 21 total assists for the night. That now gives Rankin 38 assists on the year so far which not only paces Class 3A but ties for the most assists in the entire state.

Defensively, the Mustangs put on a show as well, holding Grinnell to under 10 points in three of the four quarters.

"They had some big, strong kids and definitely wasn't easy to get into the paint," said Rankin. "We're looking in there a lot more now but tonight we neutralized their height and size shooting from the perimeter. These guys like to run and get up the court fast while Grinnell wanted to grind it out more at halfcourt."

The win for the Mustangs now gives them a 4-0 record, the eighth time in 15 years DCG has been able to do so. Next up for the Mustangs will be a quick turnaround as they take on Class 2A opponent Des Moines Christian. It will be a battle of two undefeated teams between two squads that have faced each other just twice since 2010. DCG has taken both contests and will look to make it three in a row on Saturday, Dec. 12 beginning at 7:45 p.m.