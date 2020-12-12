DCG wrestling falls short in battle with Indianola

The DCG wrestling team was back in action on Thursday, Dec. 10 as they battled it out against conference foe Indianola.

Despite coming fresh off of a runner-up finish in their home tournament and five wins of their own on Thursday it wasn't enough for victory. The host Indians took the victory over the Mustangs by a 46-27 final.

DCG's five wins came mainly from pinfall victories. In fact, four out of the five came via pinfall. That included Luke Stover at 113 pounds. After capturing a perfect 4-0 mark last weekend, Stover picked up his third pinfall win in three days, winning in 1:14. Jacob Fistler (126) followed suit, earning a win in 2:58.

Following both of them was Caden Fenn (152) who picked up his second pinfall win across the past week, this time in 3:12. The longest pinfall victory of the night came from Lane Nelsen (160) as he picked up his first pinfall victory of the 2020-21 campaign in 5:28.

The lone non-pinfall win for the Mustangs on the night came from Riley Kovaleski (138). He too captured four wins in the last outing for the Mustangs and captured his second pinfall win in seven days by a 5-1 mark.

Next up for the Mustang grapplers will be a six-team tournament on Saturday, Dec. 12 back at Indianola Middle School beginning at 10 a.m. It will include a team slate of Class 3A's second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock, Perry, Mason City, Hampton-Dumont, and host Indianola.