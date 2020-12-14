ADM boys basketball captures first victory of the season against Bondurant-Farrar

It may have taken longer than expected but the ADM boys basketball team finally found the win column as they captured victory on the road against Bondurant-Farrar on Friday, Dec. 11.

Thanks to a strong start and a razor-thin finish, the Tigers came away from their first of three straight road games winning 51-50. The Tigers shot 54 percent from the floor for the contest highlighted only by their 54 percent shooting from three-point range. Off the glass, the Tigers totaled 21 rebounds while defensively, forcing a season-high 16 turnovers for the contest.

The game started off quite well for the Tigers who totaled a season-high 18 first-quarter points. That helped an 18-10 first quarter lead move into a 33-24 lead at the half. From there, it was a tumultuous start to the second half with the host Bluejays going on a 14-5 run. That equalized the game up at 38-38 heading into the final quarter before ADM edged out Bondurant-Farrar on the road with a 13-12 fourth-quarter run.

Leading the way on an individual scoring front was senior Tate Stine-Smith who went off on a season-high 16 points. His night consisted of 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and a perfect mark from three-point range (2-of-2). He was followed up by Sam Hlas and his 4-of-7 night from the floor and 3-of-4 night from three-point range for 11 points. Grant Garton also had a big night scoring eight points.

Leading the way individually off the glass was Stine-Smith who added on his team leading points scored with a team-best six rebounds followed by Garton with five and Ethan Juergens with two.

The Tigers have now won five out of their last six battles with the Bluejays and hold 10 wins in the past 18 games against Bondurant-Farrar. Next up for the Tigers will be a road trip to conference newcomer North Polk on Tuesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 7:30 p.m.