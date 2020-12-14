DCG boys basketball remains unblemished in weekend win

In what was their closest battle this season, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team edged out visiting Des Moines Christian over the weekend.

With the help of consistent scoring, the Mustangs brought their winning streak up to five in a 60-56 win over the visiting Lions. It was quite the tale of two halves for the Mustangs. They began the game on a 17-11 run following the first quarter but things took a downward turn for DCG as the visiting Lions went on a 23-12 second quarter run. That meant DCG found themselves down at the half by a 34-29 deficit, their first halftime deficit of the season.

The Mustangs kept up consistent scoring and a 17-9 third-quarter run. The fourth quarter fell in favor of DCG as well 14-13 which helped the Mustangs keep the edge and claim their third straight win over the Lions.

On the whole, it wasn't their best overall scoring performance shooting 39.6 percent but they did connect on 31 percent of their shots beyond the three-point arc.

The Mustangs were near perfect from the free-throw line in 13-of-15 while defensively, they swiped 10 steals for the contest. That was part of perhaps the biggest turning point for the Mustangs who in total forced 25 Des Moines Christian turnovers on the night. That helped to mitigate the Lions rebounding performance as they out-dueled the Mustangs 32-14 off the glass.

Individually, the scoring efforts were led by Cole Glasgow who led the Mustangs for the third straight game with 16 points off of 5-of-12 overall and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Luke Rankin had a season-high 17 points scored on 5-of-13 from field-goal range and 2-of-7 from three-point range.

Off the glass, senior Seth Chumbley joined Bo Huston in leading the team with four rebounds each. Coming as no surprise, Rankin ended up pacing the team in assists with seven on the night, giving him 45 on the year ranking him third across the entire state.

Overall a strong performance from the top-ranked Class 3A team as they now head into a new week still unscathed. Their next performance will come on Friday, Dec. 18 against Indianola on the road.