Waukee boys swimming gets back in the water

With the full go-ahead to resume action on the athletic scene at Waukee High School, that means it's time to hit the waters once more for Warrior boys swimming.

Waukee students returned to school Monday, Dec. 14 after the school board voted Thursday, Dec. 10 to transition to a hybrid model.

Winter sports have resumed as well and inside the water, that means another chase for a state meet appearance. Waukee comes fresh off of a third-place state meet finish in 2019-20.

"All these guys are so excited and just itching to get back at it," said Warrior head boys coach Dan Briggs. "A lot of these guys knows what it takes to succeed at the varsity level."

The Warrior swimmers, who number up to 50 strong, are not just excited to embark upon a new season, but simply excited to be back in the competitive waters once more in search of their sixth straight state meet appearance. It'll be a season full of obstacles, including some extra hurdles thrown in thanks to COVID-19. Concerns with the pandemic forced the school to go fully online for two weeks, pushing the start of the 2020-21 campaign back even further.

"These guys know how lucky they are just to be able to have a season with COVID-19 going on," said Briggs. "The thing is that these guys haven't been able to swim since the state meet last year. A lot of things this summer were cancelled and in the fall we haven't been able to practice or anything. We're talking about guys who haven't swam in almost a year."

One thing Waukee has prided themselves on over the last few years has been a constantly emerging group of talented underclassmen. Last year that meant having six freshman grace the district meet and an individual champion as just a sophomore. With five newcomers (freshmen) set to join the varsity roster, they will be without much contact with coach Briggs up to this point.

"The irony is that I couldn't coach the freshmen right away because Prairie View and Timberline were out of school so I wasn't able to meet the freshmen yet," said Briggs. "We've had some optional practices but it's been virtual and no coaches present. Now here were are in what would be the middle of the season in a typical year."

Of course, coach Briggs and the Warriors also have to deal with the loss of senior talent led by now University of Minnesota swimmer Cameron Linder.

"It stinks to lose some of these guys because there's no really replacing a Cameron Linder or Eli Waltman or any of the supporting guys like Sam Croft. Those are guys you don't replace right away but we bring back a whole litter of guys who were either specialists and they can help fill in some positions where we need to score points."

On the other side of things, that litany of returning star power for the Warriors brings back a strong foundation that epitomizes perhaps the biggest strength of the team year to year.

"We generally don't rebuild, we reload," began Briggs. "We have a lot of guys who have been working their way to a varsity spot and putting in the time."

One of the best things a team can have from one year to the next is returning experience at the highest level. That's exactly what the Warriors get back in Andrew Reiter who enters 2020-21 as the reigning 100-yard butterfly champion.

"Having a swimmer like Reiter back is a big help," said Briggs. "He knows how to preform in high-pressure situations and he's a great teammate."

Swimmers like Reiter and others such as Asher Havenhill who made a podium finish last year and Sam Davey return as well. Their presence looks to provide a spark once more that's more far reaching than one event.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on here at Waukee is being versatile in our approach," said Briggs. "Some of these guys may be specialists but most everyone knows how to swim well in multiple events, multiple strokes. Last year that was big for us and as we look to be successful again this year, it will be big here in 2020-21."

The returners list also includes AJ Abram who recorded one of six school records while at state across the 2019-20 season. He comes in as the current school record holder in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.17. In total, the Warriors bring back seven state-meet swimmers from last year.

All of that experience will have to come into play with only one practice day prior to the start of their 2020-21.

"The experience will really come into play as we don't have a lot of time before we kick off our season," said Briggs. "Some guys might be a little rusty with all the time off but with experience, some of the guys know how to handle the excitement."

The Warriors officially kick off their season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 as they open up at home against Indianola at the Waukee YMCA. The meet will look to be a continuation of season-opening victories for the Warriors over the past five years.