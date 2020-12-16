Van Meter girls basketball pulls out close victory at home

Continuing on with their recent winning theme, the Van Meter girls basketball team captured a narrow home victory on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Van Meter welcomed in conference foe and sixth-ranked Panorama and walked away with the narrow 42-38 victory. It marked their first victory over a Panorama squad in the past six match-ups as the Bulldogs handed the visiting Panthers their first loss of the 2020-21 campaign.

It was quite the breakout night for senior star and future Kirkwood player Jorja Hanselman. Going 7-of-11 from the floor, Hanselman connected on 15 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Hanselman also connected on 10 rebounds, giving her just under 150 rebounds away from the coveted 500 rebound mark. The scoring efforts for the night also included Chaney Coppinger with 10 points and Josie Cross with nine points.

Just as the game concluded, it started out hot and fast for the Bulldogs who found themselves on an 11-3 run following the first quarter. Their 14-12 run in the second quarter helped the Bulldogs earn a comfortable 25-15 lead following the first half. All told, it was more a tale of two halves as Van Meter posted just five third-quarter points. That shrunk the Bulldog lead and despite Panorama outscoring Van Meter 15-12 in the final quarter, the victory stayed with the home team. It marked the third straight victory.

Overall, the Bulldogs shot 45 percent from the floor and 33 percent from the free-throw line. Even though as a team the Bulldogs were out-dueled off the glass in rebounding 38-18, they made up for it by forcing 13 turnovers on the night.

With the win, Van Meter now bumps their record up to 3-2 on the year with an unblemished mark of 3-0 in conference play. The Bulldogs join Des Moines Christian as the only two teams to remain without a loss in West Central Activities Conference play. Next up on the docket will be yet another conference battle as the Bulldogs welcome in Earlham at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.