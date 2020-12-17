Waukee wrestler Cole Ferguson makes collegiate commitment

Waukee newcomer Cole Ferguson recently announced his commitment to wrestle at the University of Oklahoma in Norman after a strong high school career.

Originally from Yorkville High School in Illinois, Ferguson has been a big name across the high school wrestling world. The now Waukee senior took part in the PreSeason Nationals and placed third in the 138-pound weight class. Last season Ferguson topped 40 victories for his junior campaign and overall captured 71 wins total over the prior two years. Now, all that work has pushed him into the world of a collegiate commitment.

"It's super exciting, as a kid you want to go to D1 and now it's amazing to know that I've made it," said Ferguson.

Ferguson has always been a multi-sport athlete with the potential to advance in many sports. Wrestling won out and that passion kept him solely on the mats.

"I've played football most of my life but I decided this year to solely focus on wrestling," said Ferguson. "I've loved wrestling for most of my life as well."

Now, as Ferguson solidifies his wrestling future, he does so while wearing the Waukee High School colors. The senior looks to repeat his success from across the border and even as dons a new uniform, the process couldn't have been easier.

"I've known some of the coaches at Waukee before and they are such great coaches," said Ferguson. "The atmosphere at Waukee is great and I'm glad to now wrestle there."

His arrival was well received among the Warrior ranks as his familiarity and work performance fit like a puzzle piece inside the Waukee wrestling room.

"Cole is an awesome kid, he came in and fit in right away," said Waukee head wrestling coach Chad Vollmecke. "He's a like-minded kid, great work ethic, always on the mat and always scrapping. He wants to take advantage of every learning possibility that he can. It will be exciting to see him grow and benefit from what Waukee has to offer and Waukee can benefit from what he as to offer."

Ferguson's path in athletics has always had a flare of wrestling involved with his father and uncle having gone the collegiate wrestling rout before him. Experience has always been a big thing for Ferguson and the experience shared from his family members has been a big boost for the future Sooner.

"My dad and my uncle were both division one wrestlers to begin their careers," began Ferguson. "They help me out a lot, they tell it to me straight about what it's going to be like at the D1 level. It's great to get their perspectives on that and wrestling at that type of level."

The cultivation of that aid and his talents have now given him a path to wrestle in college and to do so with the University of Oklahoma. Amid the multitude of schools yearning for his talents, the Sooners wrestling program stood out and it went back to one thing that has been so important to him.

"Honestly, coach Heflin was calling me and telling me how great I could be going to Oklahoma and busting my butt," said Ferguson. "The facilities, coaches, teammates, they're all top level and I've bought into that."

The ultimate decision came down to two schools in Ohio and Oklahoma but regardless of the location, Ferguson was ready to take on the toughest of competition.

"It's super exciting because I'm always looking for competition," said Ferguson. "Knowing that I'm going to be getting it with the best guys in the room is great."

Ferguson recently got back into the Waukee wrestling room after the start of the season was delayed and is listed in the 138-pound weight class. Ferguson and the Warriors are set to begin their competitive season on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the annual Al Garrison Duals at Waukee High School.