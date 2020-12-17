Area gridiron stars earn Shrine Bowl invite

The Iowa high school football season may be over for 2020 but that doesn't mean the action ceases. For a select few high school seniors, they will have at least one more opportunity to get back on the gridiron with the Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic.

Each year 46 graduating senior football players are selected for the annual game put on by the Shriner's organization. It's been an ongoing event since 1973 and the event, should it go on in 2021, would be located at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. It would be the 16th time the Shrine Bowl Classic would be held there, including the past eight consecutive years. There have been several area gridiron stars across Dallas County to earn that very distinction for the 2021 edition.

ADM: Tate Stine-Smith

Arguably one of the most electric three-year starters across ADM football history, Tate Stine-Smith sure showed why he earned a spot in the Shrine Bowl Classic. The Tiger senior, who graced the IPSWA All-State first-team each of the past two years, posted more head-turning numbers in 2020. With a total quarterback rating of 117, Stine-Smith tossed 1,361 areal yards for 10 passing scores. Adding in the 14 rushing scores (12th-most in Class 3A), Stine-Smith ranked 10th in 3A with 24 total offensive scores. On the ground, Stine-Smith was one of just nine quarterbacks in Class 3A to rush for 700 yards or more.

Stine-Smith's ticket marks the second straight year where an ADM Tiger has earn a Shrine Bowl Classic invitation. He now joins an elite group of ADM football stars as one of eight to earn an invitation to the Shrine Bowl since the 2010 campaign.

Dallas Center-Grimes: Zach Brand

For the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs, they too will have representation in the prestigious event in the form of running back Zach Brand. The senior rushing star had yet another notable season in 2020. That included rushing for 839 yards (20th in Class 3A) and amassing 12 rushing scores (18th in Class 3A).

Brand's big season is even more impressive given the fact that he comes off an injury-riddled season that kept him out for most of the 2019 campaign. He turned things around nicely in 2020 and his 12 touchdowns paced the Mustang lineup. Along the way, Brand averaged 6.5 yards per carry and earned a second-team All-State selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Brand's invitation now makes him the seventh Mustang senior since 2010 to earn such a distinction.

Van Meter: Calvin Sieck

Continuing the long list of Bulldog seniors to earn the honor, Van Meter's Calvin Sieck joined the distinguished group with his Shrine Bowl invitation. Sieck becomes the fifth Bulldog since 2010 to earn an invitation and for good reason.

Across the 2020 campaign alone Sieck sported 57 total tackles. That included 7.5 for loss and one sack. Overall, Sieck was part of a feared Van Meter defense that forced 12 sacks and 58 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs picked up 11 fumble recoveries (three for touchdowns) and hauled in 13 interceptions for 137 interception yards.

Sieck also found production on the offensive side of the ball. The senior hauled in six receptions for 133 yards and three scores. That was part of the effective Van Meter offense which averaged 378 yards and 36 points per game.