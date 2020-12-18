DCG wrestling takes down Woodward-Granger and Grinnell on senior night

On the night they honored their seniors, the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling did so in the best way possible, going unblemished on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Mustangs welcomed in conference foe Grinnell and non-conference opponent Woodward-Granger for their first home triangular of the season and won both matches. DCG started off the night with a 42-33 thrilling win over Grinnell while capping off the unblemished night with a 51-27 victory over Woodward-Granger.

The Mustangs totaled 16 individual victories on the night as five wrestlers went undefeated. Overall that included 11 wins by pinfall, four victories by forfeit and one win by decision.

"Our guys did a great job tonight against some tough teams," said DCG head coach Cory Stratton. "We were down a few guys due to injury but we had guys really step up tonight and it was good overall."

There was plenty of stepping up for DCG against Grinnell to kick-off the night. DCG totaled seven victories, five of which came by pinfall. Highlighting that included freshman Will Weydert who wrestled in place of Luke Stover. The match came down to the final battle at the 113-pound weight class and Weydert took on his toughest challenge of his high school career so far. With the match on the line, Weydert captured a pinfall victory in 2:53 and helped secure DCG's fifth win of the 2020-21 season.

"Will going out there and getting the win was pretty awesome and we were really excited for him tonight," said Stratton.

Senior Drew Clausen, who recently made his collegiate football commitment, celebrated by going 2-0 in his wrestling outing. The first of which was his longest pinfall victory of the season with a 5:07 victory against Grinnell. The other pinfall victories in the match came from Logan Gard (120, 1:53), Riley Kovaleski (138, 1:19) and Ben Brushaber (145, 1:30).

"It's always nice to get the momentum going with a win to begin the night," began Stratton. "It was also nice to see Lane Nelsen step and do well including his big pinfall win against Woodward-Granger."

In total, 11 Mustang grapplers picked up at least one victory on the night. For Nelsen (160), his pinfall victory against the Hawks was one of six for the finale. Nelsen's win came in just 32 seconds (fastest of his career) and was one of two pinfall wins in under one minute. Junior Kieran Shawhan was the second Mustang to do so and completed his win in just 41 seconds.

Rounding out the pinfall victories against the Hawks included Gard (1:06), Kovaleski (1:07), Cuin Cullen (182, 1:22) and Class 3A's ninth-ranked 126-pound wrestler in Jacob Fistler (doing so in 2:19 at the 132-pound weight class). Aside from two more forfeit wins, Clausen marked the only Mustang win by decision, taking down his opponent by an 8-6 margin.

Overall it was the optimal way to conclude senior night as all four seniors were given a 2-0 team performance on the night.

"These seniors have done a lot and put in the work for sure," said Stratton. "They are all high-level kids. Chambers has had to learn how to transition to heavyweight from 135 his sophomore year. He battled well and Caden Fenn battled well against some of the best guys on both teams. Clausen had a good night and has been a big help to this team as well."

With the sweep on the night, the Mustang grapplers bump up their record to 6-4 as a team. Their next outing will come fast as they travel back to Indianola for a 12-team tournament on Friday, Dec. 18. That tournament will begin at 5 p.m.