DCG wrestling takes three from weekend action in Al Garrison Duals

Back in action for their second outing in the past three days, the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team took on the Al Garrison Duals on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Waukee.

The Mustangs were one of six teams in attendance and after a trio of wins and a pair of losses, DCG placed fifth for the day. DCG ended up taking wins over Sioux City North 64-6, Harlan 45-26 and Ottumwa 43-27 while their losses came against eventual champion Waukee 62-6 and Ballard 43-30.

DCG had quite the tough slate of competition but still came out with a trio of victories, beginning with their largest win of the day against Sioux City North. The Mustangs picked up 12 individual victories for the contest. There DCG had six victories by pinfall (most for the tournament) taken up by Luke Stover at 113-pounds (1:11), Logan Gard (120, 2:34), Riley Kovaleski (138, 3:27), Tyler Adams (170, 4:32), Cuin Cullen (182, 2:45) and Class 3A's ninth-ranked 126-pound wrestler in Jacob Fistler.

Kieran Shawhan (132) and Ty Nash (285) picked up 6-1 and 4-0 decision wins respectively. Caden Fenn (152) had the lone victory by major decision at 13-2 along with the two victories by forfeit to round out the contest.

DCG's victory against Harlan included a nine-win front made up of five pinfall victories, three decisions and one forfeit. One of the pinfall victories came from Kovaleski who produced one of the two quickest pinfall victories for DCG across the day. His victory against Harlan came in just 42 seconds. The other pinfall victories came courtesy of Nelsen, Fenn, Fistler and Gard.

There were three decision victories which came from Drew Clausen (195) who drew the largest decision win of the match at 10-4. Cullen drew his victory by a 3-1 margin while Shawhan took his decision victory by a 5-3 margin.

The most diverse match of the day came in DCG's final victory of the day against Ottumwa. Along with the five victories by pinfall, the Mustangs also captured one win each by decision, forfeit and a major decision. Cullen picked up his second decision win of the day while Ben Brushaber (145) picked up his first win of the day in a big way with a 13-4 major decision.

Overall the Mustangs tied for the second-most pinfall victories of the day (22), the third-most team points (188) and the second-most match points (250) across the entire tournament.

Following the Al Garrison Duals, the Mustangs rest at a 9-6 dual meet record as they head into their next slate of matches. Next on the docket for the Mustang grapplers includes a Thursday, Jan. 7 contest in a road triangular in Adel against Raccoon River Conference foes Carlisle and host ADM. That meet begins at 5:30 p.m.