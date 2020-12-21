Lindsay Stanford named as new head softball coach for ADM

Submitted by ADM Schools

ADM recently announced that Lindsay Stanford has accepted the position of head softball coach at ADM pending approval at the January school board meeting.

Coach Stanford has been a teacher in the ADM school district since 2008 and is thrilled about the opportunity to lead the ADM softball program and its student-athletes. She will strive to develop well-disciplined student-athletes who achieve personal, educational and athletic excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

All athletes will feel like an important part of the team regardless of performance, learn life lessons that have value beyond the playing field. Stanford will continue to build onto the ADM softball program by putting in place some team values such as: Integrity, Commitment, Service & Sacrifice, Work Ethic and Joy.

Stanford graduated from North Scott High School and went on to play collegiate softball at the University of Northern Iowa where she was a four-time first team all conference player and named first team All-American in 2002. She currently holds the conference record for most hits and is a member of the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame.

After graduating from college, Stanford was a member of the Akron Racers professional team. She has been active as a softball coach including assistant coaching positions at Pleasant Valley High School and Winterset High School. She has been involved with ADM youth softball teams.

Lindsay, her husband Jason and her four children currently reside in Adel. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends. You can always find her in the crowd or on the sidelines supporting her four children in their sporting activities. She loves lifting weights and working out each day. Stanford has a passion for working with students at the elementary and helping others experience success. When time permits, she loves to travel.

When asked about her new position at ADM, Stanford stated, “I’m excited and honoredto be the head coach of ADM softball. I’m familiar with the rich tradition and history in this program and have watched them be very successful. I’m ready to dive into this position and continue to build on solid fundamentals while taking them to the next level. It’s time to raise the bar, and reload this powerhouse of a program.”

“We’re excited to have Lindsay Stanford lead the softball program at ADM,” said ADM Activities Director Rod Wiebers. “Lindsay has a tremendous passion for softball, but an even bigger passion for the students and ADM school district.

"Lindsay’s outstanding background, playing and coaching experiences, and connections in softball will continue to build on the great softball tradition at ADM," Wiebers continued. "Lindsay is committed to developing the whole athlete and being a part of the ADM coaching team. Lindsay has high expectations for the ADM softball program and is anxious to get to work and begin building relationships with students."