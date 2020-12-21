Harger, Bond highlight as Van Meter/Earlham wrestling takes third in conference tournament

Not wind nor snow nor COVID-19 could stop the West Central Activities Conference wrestling tournament from taking place in Pleasantville on Saturday, Dec. 19. With that was a chance for the Van Meter/Earlham team to defend their two-year crown.

Despite seven top-three finishers, the Bulldogs weren't able to capture a third straight crown but they did place third on the day with 166 team points. The only team who fared better in the tournament included Woodward-Granger in second (189.5 points) and Interstate-35 who took the conference crown with 209 points.

Highlighted by veteran stars in Riley Harger and Trey Bond, the Bulldogs sported seven top-three finishes. Harger and Bond were the two Bulldogs to capture first-place finishes and conference titles for the tournament. Harger, the eighth-ranked 120-pound wrestler in Class 2A, bumped up his record to 16-2 after three straight pinfall victories, which now gives him eight total for the 2020-21 campaign. That marked Harger's second straight conference crown at 120-pounds.

Bond improved upon his third-place finish in conference last season by capturing the 182-pound crown. His first three victories of the season came on a big stage where he picked up two wins via pinfall along with a narrow 10-9 decision over Interstate-35's Curtis Jacobe in the semifinal round. His win over Woodward-Granger's Kade Pollich marked his first win over an 11-win opponent this season.

There were three second-place finishes for the Bulldogs on the night. They came from Payton Harger (113 pounds), Ryan Stiles (138) and Jackson Boese (152). For Payton Harger, his night consisted of two wins and a title match loss to undefeated Peyton Nixon of Woodward-Granger. That took over five mintues to decide a victory and marked one of the longest matches of the season for the younger Harger as he now rests with a 13-3 record with a team-leading 12 pinfall victories.

The 138-pound weight class was pretty strong in the conference tournament. For Stiles, a first-round bye and a 59-second pin-fall win put him in the title match where he lost out to 12-win Nick Steinlage of I-35. Despite the loss, Stiles now finds himself with a seven-win record, five of which have come via pinfall.

Boese was the final Bulldog to capture runner-up status, going 2-1. Through the first two matches, Boese never gave up more than two points in his 10-2 major decision to kick off the tournament and his 6-2 win in the semifinal round. That gave Boese a team-leading sixth win by decision and 12th win overall for the season. Unfortunately, his bid for a 13th win and a conference title fell short to eventual champion Dustin Harney (15-1) of Woodward-Granger.

Aiden Hansen (285) picked up 12 team points in a third-place finish while Nic Swalla (170) picked up 16 points for his third-place finish. Swalla battled back from a semifinal loss to Jon Mckeever of Woodward-Granger (14-0) to claim third-place by a 4:45 pin-fall victory over I-35's Chase Darst.

With another successful outing comes another break for the Bulldogs who will be off the competitive mats until the new year. Their next outing comes on Tuesday, Jan. 5 as they take on their first home battle of the 2020-21 season. Van Meter/Earlham will be welcoming in conference foe ACGC and East Union for a Triangular contest that will begin at 5:30 p.m.