Waukee boys bowling shines in new coach's debut to begin 2020-21

It may have taken longer than normal but the high school bowling season for Waukee High School finally arrived.

The Waukee boys bowling team kick-started their season within Warrior Lanes as they welcomed in a contest with Mason City on Monday, Dec. 21. It was the start of a new season with plenty of excitement stemming from a boys squad who fell just shy of a state meet berth last season. They began the new campaign on quite an impressive note, toppling the Mohawks 3,303-2,572.

The team picked up its first win under new head coach Jonathan Kerr. Kerr took over the reins from Steven Bossenberger, who led the team for the past seven years.

"I'm really excited to be apart of Waukee boys bowling and the atmosphere they have," said Kerr. "They're a smart and fairly experienced group which makes things easy for me because they know what to do and how to handle the varsity atmosphere."

The Warrior boys bring back quite the talented group of veteran bowlers along with nearly 86 percent of their total pins and a 92 percent return on series played. Now seniors Joseph Barnes III and Cameron Borst led the way for the Warriors last season in total pins and high series. For the 2020-21 campaign, they began right where they left off. Barnes III paced all bowlers for the night, posting 521 total pins on the night. That total consisted of a high-game of 278 along with a 243 for his other game score.

"Joseph is a little more laid back but he always leads by example when it comes to competition time," Kerr said. "Some of our younger bowlers are really comfortable talking to him. It's rare to see someone that calm and focused and he was bowling at another level tonight. He had a really good night considering he didn't hit above 190 or so in practices leading up to tonight."

The Warrior boys ended up capturing their fourth season-opening win in the past five seasons.

"I didn't know what to expect going into tonight," began Kerr. "My parents were bowlers so I pretty much grew up in bowling lanes but in my first time coaching, it was quite exciting. There was a ton of energy tonight. Once the varsity bowlers were done, they went over and cheered on the JV bowlers. We have a diverse roster but one that always comes together as a team."

Following the work of Barnes III was Borst who totaled 453 pins on the night. That was made up of two nearly identical scores of 227 and 226 eclipsing last year's season opener by 57 total pins.

"Cameron is so knowledgeable and is such a student of the game," said Kerr prior to the season. "He's always helping people up and is not just in it for himself but in it for team success."

The rest of the Warrior lineup consisted of sophomore Luke Adams, who totaled 440 on the night, followed closely by Parker Asche and his mark of 386 total pins. Adams had the second-highest single-game score on the night with a 242 while Asche had a single-game high of 206. The lineup continued with Seth Walter who totaled 383 pins on the night with a game-high score of 192. Walter also shined amid a unique bowling style that has been the talk of the town and a cause for others to take on that style.

"One person who really has the technique down is Seth who has a two-handed approach," said Kerr. "I noticed that Mason City had a good number of two-handed bowlers but they really flailed their arms out where Seth moves his body out of the way so that the ball has a straight path forward and he's extremely consistent with it. We actually had a bunch of Mason City bowlers two-handing it, watching Seth to see how to get it down."

The lineup for Waukee was officially rounded out with Justin Neumann who walked away from the meet with 326 total pins for the contest.

Overall the Warriors kicked off the season just about as good as could be in their fourth consecutive win over the Mohawks. Waukee will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 7 as they host West Des Moines Valley, a team Waukee hasn't bested within Warrior Lanes in over three years. That meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.