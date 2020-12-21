Waukee wrestling unblemished in season opener at Al Garrison Duals

Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, the high school wrestling season officially kicked off for Waukee High School on Saturday, Dec. 19.

With the pushback of their season, the Warriors kicked off the new campaign with their annual Al Garrison Memorial Duals at the Waukee Field House. It was the 14th edition of the tournament and eighth year under the Al Garrison name. Waukee came into the day as the third-ranked team in Class 3A with 10 individually ranked wrestlers. They walked away with an unblemished outing, going 5-0 on the day. It marked the third time in the past five years Waukee has taken the Al Garrison Duals crown.

Among a six-team field, the Warriors were unblemished in their record and nearly unblemished in team points allowed. The Warriors went a combined 352-24 as they struck 58 total individual victories. The performance was so strong in fact, that head coach Chad Vollmecke witnessed just six losses throughout the entire contest. Of the wrestlers that filled out the lineup, six are seniors, highlighting one of many big positives for the Warriors.

"We have a great senior group and I've been coaching some of these seniors since they were in kindergarten," said Vollmecke prior to the start of the season. "I've got pictures of Thurman, Smith, Kelly and others from kindergarten on our dual team wrestling at 50 pounds. It sucks that we're not able to do all of what we want with COVID-19 but we're still going to make the most of it and make our stamp on Waukee wrestling and these seniors are a good part of that."

In total, eight Warriors started the season without a loss while those who didn't go unblemished weren't too far behind at 4-1. In their first battle of the day, the Warriors battled Ottumwa and took the match by storm 73-3. While five wins against the Bulldogs came via forfeit, five came from pinfall victories along with one decision win and two victories by technical fall.

Of all the impressive victories in that battle, perhaps the highlights for Waukee came at 152-pounds and 170-pounds. That's where varsity newcomer Blake Hauck (170) took down Class 3A's ninth-ranked Trevor Summers in a marathon 5:50 pinfall victory. It marked the longest timed win of the day for Waukee. That also included Colin Driscoll's (152) takedown of 10th-ranked Zachariah Shoemaker by decision.

"We've got to make sure we've got guys ready to go in case someone gets clipped due to COVID-19," said Vollmecke. "We've always been fortunate running that schedule of our second stringers wrestling a varsity schedule for the experience. It's always a thing with wrestling to have that depth to be as good as you can be."

Waukee brings back three of the five ranked wrestlers from the tail end of last season and overall they retain 81 percent of their win total from last season. That also includes over 80 percent return on their pinfall totals from the 2019-20 campaign. Waukee used all that and then some in their 62-6 victory over the DCG Mustangs.

It was the only match of the day where Waukee didn't pick up a win by forfeit. Waukee picked up seven pinfall wins, two by decision, one by major decision and two by tech-fall. One of the two tech-fall victories came from senior newcomer Cole Ferguson (145). The future University of Oklahoma wrestler was one of the unblemished wrestlers on the day and of his five victories, four were by tech-fall.

Matt Kapustka (285), Cael Winter (220), Griffen Gammell (182), Hauck, Driscoll, Koufax Christensen (113) and Carter Freeman (106) claimed pinfall victories in the match. Tanner Spyksma (195), and Elijah Hofbauer (120) both picked up wins via decision against the Mustangs.

The most pinfall wins of the night for Waukee came against Sioux City North with eight. That battle also housed two of the quickest pinfall victories of the day for Waukee with Connor Kelley (ranked third in 3A at 126) picking up his victory in 25 seconds while Hauck's third of four pinfall wins came in just 24 seconds, the sixth-fastest pinfall win of any wrestler on the day. Overall, Hauck's pin-fall wins came in just 8:53 total.

Senior leadership once again came through in the contest with the North Stars, and it included fan favorite and top-ranked 182-pounder in Griffen Gammell. His tech-fall win at 22-7 marked the second-largest margin of victory for Waukee on the day. It also was one of five victories and just a taste of how dominant he can be.

"Griffin is a great leader and great teammate," said Vollmecke. "Trying to balance his intensity with his audience who receives his intensity as a teammate is one of our growth goals for him. You couldn't ask for a guy who does more to be great than that kid. Very personable but you don't want to be in his way when it's time to go to work. It's a lot of fun being around him."

Gammell ended up second on the Waukee squad with the most team points (28) on two pinfall wins, two forfeit wins and one tech-fall win. He was second only to Freeman with 29 team points including two victories by pinfall and three by forfeit.

Waukee then proceeded to blow-by Ballard by a 71-3 final. Four pinfall wins, one tech-fall victory, six forfeit wins and two victories by decision made up that battle. One of the two decision wins came from Class 3A's 10th ranked 160-pound wrestler in Jermaine Sammler. The senior handed Class 2A's fifth-ranked 160-pounder (Gabriel Christensen) a loss by a 6-4 final.

Waukee then rounded out the day by battling Harlan and ended the tournament with a 70-6 team victory. Four pinfalls, two decisions, one major-decision and six forfeits wrapped up their win over the Cyclones. Those victories included two lengthy battles from Tanner Spyksma who won his fourth match of the year by a 17-14 final while Kapustka claimed victory in 5:26 worth of action.

Waukee ended up tying for the most pins (28) while leading the pack in tech falls (7), team points (352) and most match points (389) for the tournament.

The unblemished Warriors will now be setting their sights on their next outing back at the Waukee Field House on Tuesday, Dec. 22. That will be a triangular set-up as they welcome in seventh-ranked Ankeny and 10th-ranked Dowling Catholic for a varsity battle beginning at 5:30 p.m.