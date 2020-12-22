Second and fourth quarter surges down Van Meter boys basketball in first loss of the season

For just the fourth time in the past five seasons, the Van Meter boys basketball team faltered in regular-season action on Monday, Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs welcomed in one-loss Des Moines Christian for a conference showdown before the break but fell to the Lions by a 61-49 margin. Van Meter came into the game as one of just 10 Class 2A teams without a loss but due to turbulent times in the second and fourth quarters, they dropped their first game of 2020-21 and suffered their first loss to the Lions since the 2018 campaign.

"We started out hot but then I thought Des Moines Christian played really well defensively, started anticipating our passes and got some steals and then points in transition which is their game," began head coach Jed Alexander. "In the end, they're a really nice ball club and they seniored us a little bit."

The Van Meter defense allowed just five double-digit scoring quarters prior to the battle with Des Moines Christian. On the other end, the Bulldogs took on the Lions having suffered just two-quarters of single-digit scoring for the year. All of that changed Monday night as coach Alexander saw his team give up a season-high 61 points and were outscored in three of the four quarters despite entering the night having outscored their opponents in 13 of the 16 quarters played.

The Bulldogs shot just 47 percent from the floor marking a season-low total but they did show up fairly well from beyond the three-point arc at 38 percent. Despite how the game ended, it was a near-complete opposite to begin the game. The Bulldogs rushed out to a hot start, connecting on 9-of-13 from the floor including 2-of-3 from three-point range. That, in turn, led to a 20-8 run to close out the opening quarter of play.

"We came out hitting on all cylinders, moving the ball inside and out, and knocking some shots down," said Alexander. "Chris Schreck started off hot but it wasn't just Chris, the ball was going inside well and our guys were attacking the rim well."

The second quarter, in contrast, proved to be a complete opposite performance as the visiting Lions went on a 19-7 run to not only deal Van Meter their largest single-quarter deficit but tie the game up at the half 27-27.

Van Meter had to continue to battle their way back and within the third quarter, they had to battle back from a 10-point deficit. They managed to cut deeper into what was a growing Des Moines Christian lead yet they still trailed going into the final quarter by a 43-37 margin. The Bulldogs did not have enough to overcome their deficit against the Lions, shooting just 3-of-10 in the final quarter leading to the eventual defeat.

Leading the way in the scoring department for Van Meter once again was junior Chris Schreck. After connecting on nearly 50 percent overall, Schreck collected 20 points. He was followed by fellow junior Casey Trudo who matched his jersey with 15 points for the night.

With the loss, the Bulldogs now sport a 4-1 record as they head into the holiday break. They will hit the competitive hardwood once again on Monday, Jan. 4 as they take to the road in Norwalk to battle the Class 3A Warriors.