Van Meter girls basketball falls in conference battle with Des Moines Christian

It was a night of tough sledding for the Van Meter girls basketball team as they took on conference foe Des Moines Christian on Monday, Dec. 21.

Despite being in the comforts of home, the Bulldogs fell to Class 3A's third-ranked Lions by a 54-15 final. It was a tough night to get much going both offensively and defensively as the Bulldogs shot just 19 percent from the floor and fell short on all 13 three-point attempts on the night. Part of the struggles offensively came from 23 turnovers for the contest. Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed the second-most points in a single game this season.

"We knew going into the game Des Moines Christian was a good team overall, they're ranked where they are for a reason," said Bulldog head coach Jay Olson. "We had some good runs but against a team like that you just can't make many mistakes if you want to take the win."

Van Meter shot an uncharacteristic 4-of-17 from the floor in the first half including a 2-of-8 mark in the first quarter which ended in an 11-4 deficit. The turnover troubles showed quite a bit in the second quarter and with it, the visiting Lions went on a 16-4 second-quarter run to put the host Bulldogs in a 27-8 halftime deficit.

What was strong defensive play in the first half by Des Moines Christian only seemed to double in the second half. The normally potent Van Meter team, who came into the game averaging over 10 points per third-quarter, was limited to just two Monday night. In fact, the Van Meter offense overall was limited to just six shots in the third quarter. The Bulldogs had their highest-scoring quarter in the fourth with five points but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit and the 17 fourth-quarter points by the Lions.

"When we've been in games and in the games we've won, we've been able to pass the ball and move the ball well as a team," said Olson. "Tonight we just weren't able to get into much of a rhythm moving the ball. We're still learning how to play and come together at the right time but we'll get there, these girls are on the right track."

Van Meter drops their record to 4-3 and snaps their four-game winning streak. Next up on the docket for the Bulldogs will be a trip to Norwalk High School to begin the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 4. It will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams over the past 15 years and it will tip-off at 6:15 p.m.