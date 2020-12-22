Waukee girls bowling battles in season-opening victory

There aren't too many ways that would better kick off a season quite like a season-opening win. That's exactly what the Waukee girls bowling team did Monday, Dec. 21 as they welcomed in conference foe Mason City.

Despite some inconsistencies from the Warriors, they still managed to outlast the Mohawks 2,427-1,945 inside Warrior Lanes. It marked their first season-opening win over the past three years and it included four of the six varsity starters totaling 300 pins or more for their performances. Pacing the Warrior lineup was junior Morgan Marean who totaled 367 pins on the night. She was also the only Warrior to produce a single-game high over 200 as she struck 210 along with a 157 for her two game scores.

Kyla Slauson followed closely behind with her best game of 178 which helped lead to 349 total pins for the contest. Close behind Slauson was Adria Steinmetz with a 327, Kiara Briggs with a 318, Cari Crouse with 297 total pins and finally sophomore Cora Ostrem with a 276 total-pin performance.

"It was definitely a first meet with high points and low points throughout the meet," began head coach Christopher Roberts. "Inconsistency was definitely part of the equation tonight. A lot of girls shot one good and but then just an OK game."

It may not have been the cleanest game for the Warriors but with the help of a talented blend of youth and experience, Waukee pulled off the victory. After all, they do return over 77 percent of the team's total pin production from the 2019-20 campaign.

"Tonight was a good night for each of the girls to see the little things that weren't working for them and allows them to correct in future practices," said Roberts. "It may not have been the score and scores that we wanted but at the same time it's good to see what the hiccups are and still get the win."

Overall, the score marked one of the top-10 lowest season-opening scores by a Waukee squad in program history. Waukee pushed through and that perseverance showed through in bakers slightly with the Warriors sporting a 153.8 baker average. The inconsistent bug did show itself again in bakers as the Warriors put out a high mark of 200 but a low mark of just 128.

"Our bakers games suffered from inconsistency as well with what we're hitting and what we're throwing," said Roberts. "We need to key in on that a little bit as we missed a lot of one-pin, two-pin spares that we normally pick up on a normal basis. We want to lean on our experience but some of those girls had the most inconsistency on the night. Everyone still needs to grow and develop as we're not done yet. The good thing is hopefully those nerves will calm. Overall it's still a good starting point for us."

For now, the Warriors will take the season-opening win into the holiday break. That means that the next time the Warriors will hit the competitive lanes once more will be on Thursday, Jan. 7 as they welcome in West Des Moines Valley for a one-on-one duel. Waukee will be looking to recreate what they were able to do last season in a 174 pin win inside Warrior Lanes. The meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.