ADM's Tate Stine-Smith adds a collegiate chapter to his athletic career

The athletic career of ADM's very own Tate Stine-Smith is bound for the next level as he recently committed to play football for Grand View University.

"It's really exciting to know all the hard work has paid off and I can't thank my coaches, family, and teammates enough for helping me to get to where I am," said Stine-Smith.

Stine-Smith was a three-year starter on the gridiron for the Tigers. Across his career, Stine-Smith completed over 63 percent of his passes while collecting 4,649 passing yards for 35 aerial touchdowns. The multi-talented Stine-Smith also flashed on the ground posting up 2,253 career rushing yards and 24 scores on 412 carries.

All of that caught the eyes of eight different programs but in the end, Grand View was the top choice.

"Grand View is really the perfect fit for me," began Stine-Smith. "They have a winning culture and that's something I want to be apart of. The coaches are so amazing. That's one of the big reasons why I wanted to go there. They are very similar to ADM and so I feel I'm not changing much going to Grand View."

While the outcome for Stine-Smith is what he was looking for, the journey wasn't as smooth.

"It was definitely different than a lot of guys have gone through in the past," said Stine-Smith. "A lot of visits were canceled and I wasn't able to get in front of as many coaches as I would have liked."

Regardless of the craziness within the recruiting process, Stine-Smith found his way to a perfect fit with Grand View.

While Stine-Smith goes into the Vikings program in the quarterback position, the versatility of the high school senior could lend himself to multiple positions. Stine-Smith made two consecutive Iowa Print Sports Writers Association first-team selections as a punter, averaging at least 40 yards per punt each of the last two seasons.

"I think it's been a big thing for me and my development to have played in multiple sports," Stine-Smith said. "Being in four sports a year, you keep the competitiveness going and I think that's the biggest thing for an athlete. Continually keeping your edge is huge and that's what playing multiple sports has helped me with."

Now, Stine-Smith has a gridiron future ahead of him.

"Definitely feels like a weight is off my shoulders," said Stine-Smith. "I don't really have an offseason but I look forward to focusing on just one sport and tapping into my full potential there."