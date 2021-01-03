Hard work pays off as Van Meter's Jorja Hanselman makes collegiate commitment

While the Iowa high school girls basketball season is currently underway, there's plenty of talk on the collegiate level.

On a local note, that has included Van Meter girls basketball star Jorja Hanselman secured a collegiate chapter in her athletic career. Hanselman recently made the commitment to play for Kirkwood women's basketball.

"I feel like the biggest goal I've set for myself is to play college basketball," began Hanselman. "I knew that if I kept on working and staying motivated I would get there and it feels amazing."

Hanselman, who has seen at least 17 games worth of varsity action since her freshman season, looks well suited for the next level. The now high school senior totaled over 260 points entering her final high school season, averaging over five points per contest.

"Jorja does a great job in learning from mistakes and turning them into positives," said Van Meter girls head basketball coach Jay Olson last season. "She has put in the work for sure and it shows every year with more improvement."

The announcement comes as Hanselman is over five games and 48 points into the 2020-21 campaign. While most announcements come during the offseason, Hanselman's commitment has come mid-season but it's nothing that bothers her.

"It still takes a lot of pressure off of me and now I can focus on playing basketball for Van Meter and now worrying about not making a mistake," said Hanselman. "When I get to Kirkwood I'll focus on playing for them but right now, I'm excited to have the weight off of my shoulders and finishing out my high school career."

While the year 2020 hasn't been great overall, the commitment by Hanselman has been part of a not-so-bad year. A year that has also included the announcement that the New Providence movie for which she was involved in will finally be released in 2021.

"To know I'm going to play college basketball and that I've been in a basketball movie is so cool and something I can take with me as I go to Kirkwood," said Hanselman.

All of that has been a big highlight in what has been seemingly a lifetime on the hardwood for Hanselman. She has played the sport of basketball since her kindergarten years and has played on various club teams and AAU squads including all the way to her now senior year of high school.

"I've loved basketball basically my whole life and I've loved being able to meet new people and gaining new friends within the sport I've loved," began Hanselman. "Beginning in my middle school years and definitely after my freshman year I knew I wanted to play in college and get my college paid for through an athletic scholarship."

That goal took a lot of work both on and off the court.

"I started my recruiting process my sophomore year and unlike most girls, I did my entire recruiting process myself," said Hanselman. "I connected with coaches, I did the emailing, I did the calling and I did the reaching out. Aside from my coaches with Beyond Ball, I did it all. If I wanted to play, I would have to reach out myself because they would recruit the girls who really wanted to play, and that meant I had to be really proactive. With COVID-19 making it hard for coaches to come to see me, I made videos and just had to be proactive in getting the attention of coaches."

Attention she sure received as it was a near non-stop stream of coaches reaching out to her across the end of her junior and the start of her senior seasons. That also included her work off the glass where Hanselman sported over 300 rebounds entering her farewell high school campaign. That's just a piece of what Hanselman has been working on over the years and as she heads into the collegiate scene.

"Talking with my college coaches, they see me coming in as the fourth position and expanding my game out to the three-point line," said Hanselman. "I've been working on my ball-handling and shooting from my 15-foot range to the three-point line. I've even been working hard on just staying in shape both mentally and physically because it's a whole new game at the college level."

For now, Hanselman will continue to help the Bulldogs in their pursuit of a fourth state tournament appearance in school history.