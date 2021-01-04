Fistler highlights DCG wrestling in weekend action

It didn't take long for the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team to get back into action as they opened up the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Mustangs took the short drive to Johnston where they battled it out in the four-team invitational. DCG was among three other teams including Class 2A's second-ranked Osage, West Des Moines Valley and host Johnston, ranked eighth in the Class 3A team rankings.

The Mustangs battled tough in a fourth-place finish, ending the day with 103 team points while Valley took third with 117.5 points, Johnston took second with 135.5 points, all while Osage took the crown with 151 team points.

For DCG, their strong showing was highlighted by two second-place finishes and one first-place finish. The biggest highlight of the day came with that lone first-place finish as Class 3A's ninth-ranked 126-pound wrestler Jacob Fistler went unblemished for the invite.

Fistler led the Mustangs with 20 team points earned on the day across three pinfall victories. His first pinfall win of the day came against Johnston's Noah Madison and went 3:07 before Fistler picked up his 10th pinfall victory of the season. Fistler improved his record to 19-0 with his 11th and 12th pinfall victories of the season against Sage Gilman of Valley (2:35) and Spencer Adams of Osage (3:20).

The two second-place finishers for the Mustangs came from Logan Gard at 120-pounds and Kieran Shawhan at 132-pounds. For Gard, his first two matches resulted in victories which included his quickest victory of the year with a pinfall in just 18 seconds followed by a 1:13 pinfall win in round two. The only loss for Gard came at the hands of Class 3A's seventh-ranked 120-pound wrestler in Rheiner Stallbaum of Johnston. Shawhan had a similar path which began with a 4-2 decision win in round one followed by a lengthy 4:51 pinfall win in round two. His lone defeat also came in the title match as he faced Class 2A's third-ranked 132-pound wrestler in Averee Abben from Osage.

Cuin Cullen (182) and Connor Pertzsch (170), Lane Nelson (160), Caden Fenn (152-pounds), and Carson Springer (120) all picked up one win to help with nine team points for the invitational.

Next up for the Mustang grapplers will be another short drive as they travel to Adel on Thursday, Jan. 7. They will then take on a triangular against Raccoon River Conference foes Carlisle and host ADM beginning at 5:30 p.m.