Waukee boys swimming looking to continue hot start into 2021

The season may have started a little late for the Waukee boys swimming team, but they've raced off to their customary strong start.

That included a season-opening win over Indianola 108-62 which was followed up by a 126-38 victory over Southeast Polk. It marked the third consecutive season in which the Warriors began the season with two straight victories.

"It's been a good start to the season with just over a week of official practice," began head coach Dan Briggs. "These guys really showed that they can adapt to things on the fly and perform at a high level. A lot of that comes from the experience a lot of these guys have and continuing to practice on their own while we were away from the pool."

In his 11th season at the head coaching helm for the Warriors, Briggs hasn't seen too many squads be so adaptable and so strong as the 2020-21 edition. Through the first two meets with limited practice due to COVID-19 that included two weeks off as Waukee Schools went fully online, the Warriors put in their early bid for a state meet run.

Over the course of just the first two meets, Waukee has totaled 49 top-three finishes and secured 18 first-place finishes. That has included mainstay Drew Reiter, who returns after a junior nationals appearance and an Iowa high school individual state crown in 2019. The same individual captured a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke at 58.37 seconds.

"Drew and some of the other guys have really come ready to race while their limits are being pushed," Briggs said. "It helps when you get some of the big dogs back better than they were at the end of last year. Drew is so versatile that even in some of his weaker events, he could make it to state. He's one of those swimmers you don't get a chance to have much more than a handful in a coaching career. He definitely fits the caliber of a championship swimmer."

Reiter is joined by other returning stars including Asher Havenhill, James Coffey and more from the varsity scene that finished third at the state meet in 2019. It's a group overall that has proven experience under their belts.

"These guys know what it takes to continually put out great times against varsity competition," Briggs said. "They know that some meets we might need them to swim in an event they're not as great in but they won't complain and do everything they can to make that event one of their bests. That's just something you don't usually see from inexperience."

Even with that said, the experience factor hasn't been the only big factor for the Warriors. Almost like clock work, Waukee has become known for having swimmers that begin a season relatively unknown but by state meet time, it usually turns into a different story.

"We always seem to have somebody who comes out of nowhere but this year we've had quite a bit of that already," began Briggs. "One of the biggest names there is Ethan Campbell who was a JV swimmer last year and he's already splitting his 22's this year. He's one of those guys we'll look for to really give us a boost at the end of the season. We have many guys like that who aren't afraid to take on events where we need them."

Other names to look out for include Nick Kemp, Marcus Rodriguez and Caleb Briggs All three have some experience in the butterfly event, where Waukee has produced three state champions in the last six years. Klein Brock has also come about as a name on the rise, especially after taking part in six total top-two finishes across the first two meets alone. Klein has captured four top-two and a a pair of first place finishes individually as well.

"It seems like we keep getting versatility and it's fun to see how that versatility can shuffle around to many different events in many different ways," Briggs said. "It's fun to see some of those guys step up and fill in any areas we may be weaker in. Our depth is great right now."

It does appear like there aren't too many holes in Waukee's ship, a ship ranked fifth in the team power rankings despite just two meets under their belts. Overall, there are four Warriors currently residing with top five times in the state in their respective events. Three of those swimmers rank top-five in two separate events including Reiter with the second-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.37 seconds) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:47.42).

Sophomore AJ Abram continues to make his presence known as the top dog in the 100-yard freestyle (47.49 seconds) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.72 seconds). That's without mentioning fellow sophomore Havenhill entering 2021 with the top 100-yard backstroke time of 52.39 seconds while fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.86.

Sam Davey rounds out the top ranked swimmers for Waukee with the second-best 100-yard backstroke time in the state at 52.86 seconds right behind Havenhill. Of those swimmers, only Reiter resides as an upperclassman.

While the sport of swimming does entail a lot of individual segments, another core piece to Waukee's success has been the team atmosphere which has led to top-two finishes for each relay event in both meets so far this season.

"The big message heading into break and into 2021 is looking at the team," said Briggs. "We're shooting for more than the little wins, it's nice to have individual champions but it's nice to do so as a team. We had past champions to come in to talk about swimming for something more than yourself. A lot of these guys have started to see a bigger picture open up. It's probably more important this year with as we're unable to take part in the normal team bonding events that we're accustomed to having each year."

The team approach has helped the Warriors during the delayed season.

"It's weird to think with us having just two meets this season but we're in mid-season now," said Briggs. "JV has just four weeks left and the varsity has just 6-8 weeks left. We're to the point where if you're not in shape now, you're missing out. The biggest challenge is going to be working out those little things and making sure fundamentals are solid in a short period of time."

The Warriors will look to use all of that and more as they hit the waters swimming at full throttle in 2021. They kick off the new year traveling to Atlantic on Tuesday, Jan. 5, then to Ankeny on Thursday, Jan. 7 while participating in a six-team invitational on Saturday, Jan. 9 in Johnston.