Van Meter girls basketball falls in road battle with Norwalk

The Van Meter girls basketball team was back in action on Monday, Jan. 4 as they kicked off the year 2021 with a non-conference road battle.

The Bulldogs traveled to Norwalk to battle the Warriors for the first time in over 15 years but instead of celebrating that and the new year with a win, they fell by a 55-39 final. It marked their second straight loss and third lowest scoring total of the season.

Their defeat came within a mixed bag. The Bulldogs found themselves faced against a hot Norwalk offense that shot 44 percent from the field on the night. That was, however, without much help from the three-point range. While Van Meter connected on 5-of-12, defensively, the Bulldogs limited the host Warriors to just two made shots from three-point range.

The game started out not in favor of the visiting Bulldogs during a high-scoring opening quarter. Despite dropping 11 points themselves, the Warriors answered with 19 points marking the most first-quarter points allowed by Van Meter this season. Quarter two was close but the Bulldogs still had an uphill battle down 31-19 at the halfway point. Even though Van Meter did outscore Norwalk 14-10 in the final quarter, the big thing that put the Warriors ahead was the third quarter that saw the Bulldogs outscored 14-6.

Of the several factors leading to the defeat, Norwalk's production from the free-throw line and in the steals department put them over Van Meter. Norwalk swiped 17 steals for the contest while they found themselves at the free-throw line with some regularity with 21 total trips. They were fairly efficient in their scoring, connecting on 15 of those 21 free-throw attempts.

Overall it was a balanced scoring effort for Van Meter with seven different players recording at least one score on the night, even without the talents of senior Jorja Hanselman. Leading the scoring efforts for the first time this season was Josie Durflinger who posted nine points on 3-of-6 from the field with all three shots made from three-point range. Right behind her was Chaney Coppinger with eight points and Zoie Vaught with seven points scored.

Leading the way off the glass for the Bulldogs was Coppinger with five rebounds while sophomore Molly Birks and junior Maya Herman both hauled in four rebounds each for the contest.

The loss for the Bulldogs drops their record to 4-4. They will seek to change their recent streak as they get back on the competitive hardwood on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Stuart against West Central Valley.